The Milwaukee Brewers have done a good job this offseason by adding minor league pitching depth with upside on cheap deals.

On Friday, Milwaukee reportedly did so again. This time, it's former Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Christian Montes De Oca who reportedly is joining the organization on a minor league deal. Popular Diamondbacks MiLB X account Diamondbacks Prospects shared the news.

"In some fun news, former D-Backs farmhand Christian Montes De Oca has signed with the Brewers! Congrats, Christian!"

Who is Christian Montes De Oca?

Christian Montes De Oca during photo day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on Feb. 21, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Montes De Oca is 27 years old and made his professional debut in the Diamondbacks' organization back in 2022 in Class-A and High-A. That season, he logged a 2.95 ERA overall in 40 bullpen appearances. In 2023, he made his way up to Double-A and then his upward trajectory continued in 2024 with him moving up to Triple-A.

(MIL): Signed RHP Christian Montes de Oca to a MiLB deal pic.twitter.com/j7RAHJwtSn — MLB Transactions (@MLBTransacs) November 20, 2026

In 2025, he made 17 appearances in Triple-A and had a 4.07 ERA. More importantly, he made the jump to the big leagues for the first time in his career and pitched in one game on June 7, 2025, against the Cincinnati Reds. It was a scoreless appearance across 2 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty was unable to pitch in 2026, though. Montes De Oca underwent lower back surgery that knocked him out of action. Then, he was released in February.

Now, he's seemingly healthy, though. Montes De Oca is currently pitching in the Dominican Winter League with the Gigantes del Cibao. He has pitched in two games so far and has allowed two earned runs in one inning pitched.

That doesn't sound like much, but the fact that he's pitching right now is a great sign for his progress as Spring Training approaches. The Brewers have made a handful of small-scale moves this offseason, including signing Stiven Cruz, re-signing utility man Jheremy Vargas and signing 22-year-old lefty Ben Moore as well.

Montes De Oca is the latest reported signing, but surely won't be the last. The Brewers haven't officially announced the signing just yet, but this is a good dice roll by the organization. Montes De Oca is a hurler who worked his way up through the Diamondbacks' organization and has big league experience, although not a lot. If he can give the Brewers another depth bullpen arm at a cheap cost, that would be great. It's hard to ask for much more and it's nearly impossible to give out a bad minor league deal.