Brewers' Three Biggest Unsung Heroes of the Postseason So Far

The Milwaukee Brewers won 103 regular-season games this year for a reason, and the team is proving just how talented they are.

Milwaukee is heading to the World Series for the first time since 1982, after sweeping the two-time reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. Jake Bauers took the series by storm, earning the NLCS MVP honors after a series of impactful plays. Bauers recorded three walks and four hits, including a double and a home run, driving in six runs.

Bauers' NLCS performance was a slight surprise, but it goes to show how the Brewers can get production from many players. In addition to the stars expected to be key performers for Milwaukee, like Jacob Misiorowski, Jackson Chourio, William Contreras and Christian Yelich, the team has unsung heroes who have made a major impact in this postseason run. The Brewers' three biggest unsung heroes during the playoffs have been Aaron Ashby, David Hamilton and Cooper Pratt.

Aaron Ashby

Oct 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby (26) celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ashby has been elite this postseason. The left-handed reliever has logged a staggering 12 1/3 scoreless innings during this postseason, posting a 0.00 ERA with 11 strikeouts. Ashby has only allowed four hits and three walks while recording a hold and two key saves in Games 3 and 4 of the NLCS.

Milwaukee's bullpen has been one of the team's strongest features all season, and Ashby has been an absolute powerhouse. The 28-year-old has anchored the Brewers' bullpen well this postseason, and the team will need him to keep it up in the World Series.

David Hamilton

Oct 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third baseman David Hamilton (6) celebrates after a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the ninth inning in game four of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's hard to believe how much production the Brewers have been able to get out of the bottom of their lineup. Hamilton has only appeared in four of Milwaukee's eight postseason games, yet the 29-year-old infielder has made a big impact. Hamilton's postseason heroics were most notable in NLCS Game 4. The four-year veteran hit an RBI single and scored a run in the fifth inning to tie the Dodgers, then mashed a solo home run in the ninth inning to provide a crucial insurance run.

Despite his smaller sample size, Hamilton is batting .455 this postseason and has been a much-needed offensive catalyst out of the bottom of the lineup, scoring five runs. Hamilton's speed has been put to good use as well, as he recorded multiple hits, multiple stolen bases and three runs scored in Game 2 of the NLCS.

Cooper Pratt

Sep 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Cooper Pratt (12) takes a throw at second base against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milwaukee handed Pratt an eight-year, $50.75 million extension before he even made his MLB debut for a reason. Despite a few defensive miscues throughout the Brewers' postseason run, Pratt has earned manager Pat Murphy's trust and has been a steady piece of the team's offense, especially in crucial situations.

Pratt is still only 22, and though he's a rookie, he's had a big impact throughout the playoffs. In eight games, the young shortstop is batting .310 with six stolen bases and two runs scored. Pratt also joined Chourio as the second player in Brewers history to record a three-hit postseason game before turning 23.

The Brewers' small-ball style of play has worked all season and translated well this postseason. Milwaukee has also hit the long ball significantly better in the playoffs as well. The Brewers needing to get production from various areas to succeed and make a deep run was expected, but these unsung heroes have stepped up as some of the team's most impactful players.