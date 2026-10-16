Brewers' Three Biggest Unsung Heroes of the Postseason So Far
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The Milwaukee Brewers won 103 regular-season games this year for a reason, and the team is proving just how talented they are.
Milwaukee is heading to the World Series for the first time since 1982, after sweeping the two-time reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. Jake Bauers took the series by storm, earning the NLCS MVP honors after a series of impactful plays. Bauers recorded three walks and four hits, including a double and a home run, driving in six runs.
Bauers' NLCS performance was a slight surprise, but it goes to show how the Brewers can get production from many players. In addition to the stars expected to be key performers for Milwaukee, like Jacob Misiorowski, Jackson Chourio, William Contreras and Christian Yelich, the team has unsung heroes who have made a major impact in this postseason run. The Brewers' three biggest unsung heroes during the playoffs have been Aaron Ashby, David Hamilton and Cooper Pratt.
Aaron Ashby
Ashby has been elite this postseason. The left-handed reliever has logged a staggering 12 1/3 scoreless innings during this postseason, posting a 0.00 ERA with 11 strikeouts. Ashby has only allowed four hits and three walks while recording a hold and two key saves in Games 3 and 4 of the NLCS.
Milwaukee's bullpen has been one of the team's strongest features all season, and Ashby has been an absolute powerhouse. The 28-year-old has anchored the Brewers' bullpen well this postseason, and the team will need him to keep it up in the World Series.
David Hamilton
It's hard to believe how much production the Brewers have been able to get out of the bottom of their lineup. Hamilton has only appeared in four of Milwaukee's eight postseason games, yet the 29-year-old infielder has made a big impact. Hamilton's postseason heroics were most notable in NLCS Game 4. The four-year veteran hit an RBI single and scored a run in the fifth inning to tie the Dodgers, then mashed a solo home run in the ninth inning to provide a crucial insurance run.
Despite his smaller sample size, Hamilton is batting .455 this postseason and has been a much-needed offensive catalyst out of the bottom of the lineup, scoring five runs. Hamilton's speed has been put to good use as well, as he recorded multiple hits, multiple stolen bases and three runs scored in Game 2 of the NLCS.
Cooper Pratt
Milwaukee handed Pratt an eight-year, $50.75 million extension before he even made his MLB debut for a reason. Despite a few defensive miscues throughout the Brewers' postseason run, Pratt has earned manager Pat Murphy's trust and has been a steady piece of the team's offense, especially in crucial situations.
Pratt is still only 22, and though he's a rookie, he's had a big impact throughout the playoffs. In eight games, the young shortstop is batting .310 with six stolen bases and two runs scored. Pratt also joined Chourio as the second player in Brewers history to record a three-hit postseason game before turning 23.
The Brewers' small-ball style of play has worked all season and translated well this postseason. Milwaukee has also hit the long ball significantly better in the playoffs as well. The Brewers needing to get production from various areas to succeed and make a deep run was expected, but these unsung heroes have stepped up as some of the team's most impactful players.
Shaun McAvoy is a freelance writer with experience working with Newsweek, NESN, The Sporting News and SportsNet Pittsburgh. Shaun is a Boston-area native, growing up in Billerica, Massachusetts, and graduating from Merrimack College with a degree in Sports Management and Communications and Media. Shaun is a massive Star Wars, Marvel and DC fan.Follow shaunmcavoy3