If the Milwaukee Brewers were to enter the 2027 season with the roster as is, they would be just fine. Milwaukee is the reigning World Series champion and the vast majority of the roster remains in place.

So, if the Brewers began the 2027 season today, they would be among the top contenders in baseball. But there's room for growth. When it comes to the starting rotation, the Brewers are going to be elite. On paper, Milwaukee's rotation likely looks like Jacob Misiorowski, Logan Henderson, Robert Gasser and Kyle Harrison. The top option for the fifth spot right now could very well be Quinn Priester. Brandon Woodruff is still a free agent right now.

If Milwaukee wants to take the route of adding an external piece to replace Dustin May, the dream target now would be Logan Webb of the San Francisco Giants.

The Brewers Should Try To Get Logan Webb

Sep 13, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (62) throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Saturday, FanSided's Robert Murray reported that San Francisco is "open" to listening to offers for Webb now, with the offseason heating up.

"For years, the San Francisco Giants have refused to engage or listen to any inquiries involving star right-handed pitcher Logan Webb," Murray wrote. "That is no longer the case. The Giants are open to listening to offers for Webb, multiple rival executives say. Webb, 30, instantly becomes arguably the top name available besides free-agent left-hander Tarik Skubal."

This past summer, the Brewers wanted to give themselves a boost in the starting rotation and were willing to go big for Tarik Skubal. The lefty would've been just a rental, but the Brewers weren't messing around. They offered the Detroit Tigers a package that included No. 2 prospect Luis Pena, No. 3 prospect Josh Adamczewski and No. 10 prospect Jett Williams.

Arguably, this was a better offer than the Tigers got from the Los Angeles Dodgers for Skubal, but Detroit rolled with the Dodgers' offer. All three of these prospects are still in town. If there was anyone to put an offer like this together for, it would be Webb this offseason. Unlike Skubal, he wouldn't be a rental. Webb has two seasons left on his deal. Webb is coming off a season in which he logged a 4.31 ERA in 27 starts. He certainly shouldn't cost what Skubal would have, but it would take a big return to pull Webb from the Giants.

For Milwaukee, it should be all over him in large part because he eats up innings. Over the last few years, there have been points when the Brewers' rotation has been thin due to injuries. In 2026, it was Priester and Woodruff who missed the most time. Both Henderson and Harrison did as well. Between 2023 and 2025, Webb led the league and finished each campaign with over 200 innings pitched. In 2026, he tossed 160 2/3 innings. In 2022, he tossed 192 1/3 innings. That's a guy you want to have in your rotation.

Milwaukee is the reigning champs and doesn't really need to do anything crazy. But with Webb available, the Brewers should check in.