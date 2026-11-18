The Milwaukee Brewers have the best front office in Major League Baseball and made yet another good call by letting Dustin May walk this offseason.

After winning the World Series, May had a mutual option for the 2027 season and quickly turned it down. Afterward, there wasn't much said or reported about the idea of Milwaukee bringing him back. After seeing May's reported deal on Tuesday, it makes perfect sense why not. May agreed to terms on a three-year, $52.5 million deal to join the Chicago White Sox.

Reports surfaced indicating that May's market was booming but the fact that he landed a deal with an annual value north of $17 million per year is a bit surprising. This past summer, the Brewers acquired May from the St. Louis Cardinals, along with JoJo Romero, in exchange for two elite prospects. Milwaukee made this move in order to boost the bullpen with Romero and add someone who could fill up innings down the stretch.

The Brewers Were Smart To Avoid The Dustin May Deal

Oct 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dustin May (21) reacts after pitching against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning in game four of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

May did that, but he also didn't put up great numbers in Milwaukee. May made 10 starts after the trade deadline and logged a 5.65 ERA and a 38-to-15 strikeout-to-walk ratio (2.53) in 36 2/3 innings pitched. In Milwaukee, he averaged just over three innings pitched per start. In comparison, May was much better in St. Louis. He had a 4.38 ERA and a 106-to-35 strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.03) in 109 innings pitched. May made 21 starts with the Cardinals and averaged just over five innings pitched per start.

It's not even as if he was electric in the playoffs. May had a 5.73 ERA in five playoff appearances as well.

May has immense talent and potential, but it didn't lead to a lights-out run in Milwaukee. With May, the White Sox are clearly betting on the upside, rather than the numbers he put up in 2026, or even 2025. In 2025, he had a 4.90 ERA in 25 appearances. May is still just 29 years old, which certainly played a big role in him getting this deal. If May got the same deal in Milwaukee, the $17.5 million annual average would've been the second-highest mark on the 2027 Brewers, even ahead of World Series MVP William Contreras. The idea simply wouldn't have made sense for a Milwaukee team in which May likely would've been the No. 4 or No. 5 starter.

May cashed in and the market dictated the price. On paper it looks high, but it's a number a team was willing to pay. The Brewers made the right call not being the mix, though.