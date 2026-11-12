Hope for Milwaukee Brewers, All-Star William Contreras

The Milwaukee Brewers are fortunate to have one of the very best catchers in the game in William Contreras. While there have been some questions and lingering speculation around the league about his future with the organization, Brewers fans should be hopeful at this point.

It's true that Contreras only has one more season left under team control, but the vast majority of the noise around the three-time All-Star has been about sticking around in Milwaukee, rather than an exit. On Thursday, FanSided's Robert Murray joined in on the chatter with more hope for Brewers fans.

"What I heard: Contreras is likely to stay. Megill, on the other hand, we’ll see," Murray wrote. "... What I believe: Milwaukee, however, highly values Contreras and believes they would not have won the World Series without the star catcher. There’s skepticism in league circles that he will be traded, with one source calling it “unlikely,” and comparing it to the Willy Adames situation where Milwaukee felt he was too valuable to trade despite significant interest."

The Brewers Star Should Stay In Milwaukee

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (00) and catcher William Contreras (24) celebrate defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you're a Brewers fan, this should be exactly what you want to see at this point in the year. Murray isn't even the first insider to make a similar claim. On top of him, both Jon Morosi of MLB Network and Jeff Passan of ESPN have thrown cold water on the idea of a deal.

If the Brewers do decide to keep Contreras, which seems like the likely answer at this moment, that is going to go a long way as Milwaukee tries to win its second straight World Series title in 2027. Brewers fans waited 57 years to see their team win the first title in franchise history. The Brewers are built to make another run next. In reality, this club doesn't have any holes. The vast majority of the championship-winning roster is still in place and will be in Milwaukee in 2027.

This team just won 103 games in the regular season and is built for another run. Even if the Brewers risk losing Contreras next offseason for nothing, the idea of winning a second title trumps everything. Milwaukee now knows it has the pieces to win and Contreras is a massive reason why, as shown by his World Series MVP Award.

Fortunately, the signs are pointing towards Contreras staying in Milwaukee. That's for the best. There will surely be some out there who want to speculate about various trade ideas. But don't feed into it. Right now, the vibes are high in Milwaukee.