Jacob Misiorowski Isn't The Only Brewers Pitcher Making History This Year

Jacob Misiorowski has had a historic season and will likely become the first Milwaukee Brewers pitcher to win the National League Cy Young Award since Corbin Burnes did so in 2021.

The Brewers' starting rotation has been elite this season, boasting an impressive 3.64 ERA, fifth-best in the league. Misiorowski has grabbed headlines all season with his blistering fastball, but he isn't the only Brewers pitcher making history this year.

Rookie hurler Logan Henderson has developed into an elite No. 2 option behind Misiorowski, posting a 2.47 ERA with 110 strikeouts in 18 starts for Milwaukee this season. Though the 24-year-old's impressive season has been slightly overshadowed, his 0.84 WHIP is the lowest all-time for a rookie pitcher with at least 15 starts, and he's also tied for the longest consecutive streak of starts allowing three or fewer runs to begin a career at 23.

Henderson has been dominant in his rookie season

Sep 23, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Logan Henderson (43) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Misiorowski has a Major League-best 1.86 ERA entering his final start of the regular season on Sunday, but Henderson’s 2026 campaign is in the books," MLB.com's Adam McCalvy wrote on Thursday. "Henderson's 0.84 WHIP is the lowest all-time for a rookie pitcher who made at least 15 starts, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Along the way, Henderson has made history, not allowing more than three runs in any of his 23 career starts, dating back to last season. That ties Arizona’s Zac Gallen for the longest such streak to begin a career since the mound moved to its current distance in 1893.

"Last year, Logan Henderson was an October spectator for the Brewers. He’d missed time down the stretch with a flexor strain, and while he was healthy just in time to be a candidate for the postseason roster, the club opted against including him. Well, next year is here, and the 24-year-old right-hander finds himself front and center in Milwaukee’s pitching plans."

The Brewers are known for their ability to develop young talent, especially pitchers. Milwaukee drafted Henderson in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft, and the right-handed hurler has proven why with his stellar performance this season.

The Brewers have already clinched a first-round playoff bye, and with four games left, the team likely will reach 100 wins for the first time in franchise history. The next time Henderson takes the mound, it will be in the NLDS, as the 24-year-old seeks to keep his momentum heading into the postseason.