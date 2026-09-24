Jacob Misiorowski Just 1 Start Away From Brewers History

Jacob Misiorowski is scheduled to take the mound one more time for the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2026 Major League Baseball regular season. If he gets through it without a blowup, he'll make Brewers franchise history in the process.

Misiorowski is leading the league with an eye-popping 1.86 ERA in 169 1/3 innings of work. Right now, the record for ERA in a single season by a Brewers starter is 2.36, which was set by Mike Caldwell back in 1978. Frankly, it would be difficult for Misiorowski to drop down and not break Caldwell's record at this point on Sunday in the Brewers' season finale against the St. Louis Cardinals. To put it into perspective, if Misiorowski allowed 10 earned runs on Sunday and didn't record an out, his ERA would increase to 2.39.

The odds of that happening aren't zero, but they're as close as you can get to it as possible. Even in the off chance that Misiorowski struggles, the Brewers could simply take him out if things aren't looking good.

History Is Coming For Jacob Misiorowski

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) throws against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, on Sunday, Caldwell's record is likely to fall and Milwaukee will have a new single-season ERA champion. He has put himself in a position that guys like Freddy Peralta, Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff never were able to. That's special. Burnes won a Cy Young Award in Milwaukee and his season wasn't anywhere near what Misiorowski has been able to do in 2026.

The closest player to Misiorowski in baseball in general has been Cam Schlittler of the New York Yankees, who has a 1.94 ERA this season so far. The closest player to Misiorowski in the National League has been Chris Sale, who has a 2.16 ERA.

Last year, Misiorowski got the baseball world talking when he made his big league debut and flashed an elite fastball and made an All-Star Game sooner than everyone likely expected. This year, he has taken a massive leap and has been the most dominant pitcher in the league and has put together a season for the ages.

He got the ball on Opening Day for the Brewers this season and now the 24-year-old will bookend the campaign with history on the line. Sometimes, baseball can put together storybook situations you can't find elsewhere. This is yet another example. When the 2026 season began, there were questions about whether he could hold up for an entire season throwing as hard as he does. He has answered every question. Milwaukee is lucky to have him and if it is going to go on a deep run, the righty is going to be a significant reason why.