Lance McCullers Jr.'s Exit Left Brewers With an Obvious Next Step

The Milwaukee Brewers made one of the most surprising moves of the summer on Sunday.

Shortly after the trade deadline, the Brewers went out and acquired former All-Star Lance McCullers Jr. from the Houston Astros, along with left-handed pitcher Colton Gordon in the deal. Shockingly, McCullers made just two appearances with the organization before he was designated for assignment on Sunday.

When the Brewers acquired McCullers, he seemed like someone who could help this thin starting rotation out. Instead, Milwaukee used him out of the bullpen twice and then DFA'd him. With that being said, what does the Brewers need to do next? That should be obvious. Between now and the Aug. 3 trade deadline, the Brewers need to add at least one, or even two starters.

One would be more likely than going out and adding two hurlers. McCullers allowed two earned runs in 4 2/3 innings for Milwaukee out of the bullpen before being DFA'd. While this is the case, he's someone who could've likely helped if given a longer leash.

The Brewers Need To Make A Move

Apr 11, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. (43) delivers a pitch against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the last few weeks, Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers and Freddy Peralta of the New York Mets are two big-name players who have been linked to the organization. The Peralta buzz has been loud enough that Brewers manager Pat Murphy was even asked about his thoughts on a potential reunion.

"Obviously, if you could put your hands on a guy like Freddy. I don't know how that works. The team that you just traded to. I don't think that works that way very often. ... But no one would turn down Freddy Peralta," Murphy said. "Of course, everyone here would be ecstatic."

MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that the Brewers have shown some interest in Skubal.

Either would be great additions. It's important to note that with McCullers DFA'd, that opened up a second 40-man roster spot for Milwaukee. With the deadline approaching, having open roster spots is helpful.

Brewers general manager and president of baseball operations Matt Arnold made it known that he would "love" to add to this group. Now, there's another open roster spot. The only way it makes any sense at all to give up on McCullers at this time is if Milwaukee thinks another move is coming. McCullers is a veteran with playoff success under his belt. Right now, the move looks odd. That is going to continue to be the case, unless Milwaukee makes a splash.