What The Latest Dodgers-Tarik Skubal Trade Rumors Mean For Brewers Acquiring Tigers Ace

Maddie Lee of The Los Angeles Times reported Monday that the Dodgers are "unlikely" to trade for Detroit Tigers two-time reigning AL Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal.

If the Dodgers are indeed out of the running for Skubal, that could change a lot for the Milwaukee Brewers.

First, Los Angeles is far and away Milwaukee's biggest competition in the NL and the pair of contenders currently appear on their way to an NLCS rematch this fall. If the Dodgers aren't a threat to land the Tigers ace (if Detroit is even moving him), that means the Brewers' chances are that much better.

It's been reported that the Tigers would want an established MLB starting pitcher, plus "quality prospects) in return for Skubal.

Milwaukee would be wise to hold onto 24-year-old right-hander Logan Henderson, but perhaps they can craft a different trade package to land Skubal.

Brewers Could Have Enough To Beat Dodgers Even Without Tarik Skubal

Jul 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Andrew Vaughn (28) is greeted in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Los Angeles is the two-time defending World Series champion, while the Brewers are still seeking their first championship and first appearance in the Fall Classic since 1982.

MLB analysts and experts are expecting general manager Matt Arnold to have Milwaukee as one of the most aggressive buyers ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline, and rightfully so.

Even if the Brewers don't land Skubal, as long as the Dodgers also don't, the former could still be the frontrunner in the senior circuit.

Milwaukee has the best pitcher in baseball in 2026 with Jacob Misiorowski and has breakout left-hander Kyle Harrison returning from the injured list soon. Henderson gives the Brewers a formidable trio of starters and if the team doesn't seriously pursue Skubal, they could still go for another arm, such as their former two-time All-Star Freddy Peralta.

It'll be tempting for Milwaukee to go all in on a pursuit of the Tigers' southpaw, but the Brewers want to be smart and not overpay.

With Los Angeles potentially out of the Skubal sweepstakes, that certainly helps Milwaukee's cause.

Even without the 29-year-old Tigers star, the Brewers lead the NL in team ERA (3.43) and are second only to the Dodgers in opponent's batting average (.219) and team WHIP (1.16).

Los Angeles is facing all kinds of injury concerns this summer, with two-time Cy Young award winner Blake Snell and 2024 NL All-Star Tyler Glasnow currently on the IL. Star closer Edwin Diaz is also on the IL, though he's expected to be activated on Wednesday, while former All-Star reliever Blake Treinen is also sidelined.

On offense, three-time All-Star catcher Will Smith and three-time World Series champion Enrique Hernandez are both on the IL.