Brewers' Logan Henderson Provides 'Super Promising' News After Exit

The Milwaukee Brewers can't afford another pitching injury at this point and there was some real fear on Friday that another was here.

Milwaukee is currently missing Brandon Woodruff, Quinn Priester and Kyle Harrison all to injuries. Harrison is someone who is making progress and very well could be back in the near future. Priester won't pitch again this season. Woodruff is dealing with a shoulder injury and is expected to share an update on Sunday about his future.

Fortunately, the Brewers got Logan Henderson back on the mound on July 9, just a few days after Woodruff went down. But on Friday, he was forced to leave early against the Miami Marlins with what was called a forearm cramp. When he exited, it certainly wasn't what Brewers fans wanted to see, but fortunately he gave a positive update after the game.

"I had a cramp," Henderson said. "I feel fine, which is super promising. But definitely frustrating because I feel like I've put myself in a really good position and ... yeah, I'm just happy with the way I feel right now. Obviously, never want that to happen again. So, we're going to work on stuff in between and try to be right."

Logan Henderson was dealing with a forearm cramp in that fifth inning: pic.twitter.com/wFX3dJBb48 — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) July 18, 2026

The Brewers' Rotation Is Thin

Jul 9, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Logan Henderson (43) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before Henderson came out of the game early, he pitched five innings against the Marlins and allowed just one run and three total base hits. The only run Henderson allowed was on a solo homer in the fifth inning. Sal Frelick also left the game due to injury.

The Brewers can't afford to lose Henderson at this moment, so him saying that he felt "fine" after the game is as positive of an update as Milwaukee fans could've hoped for at this point. Right now, the Brewers' starting rotation is running on fumes. Before the All-Star break, Jacob Misiorowski was scratched from a start on top of the three other big injuries. At least Misiorowski is expected to be alright. He isn't scheduled to pitch during the Marlins series, but is expected to pitch in the New York Mets series afterward. Henderson is expected to pitch next against the Mets as well.

Jacob Misiorowski will return to the mound for the Brewers on Tuesday.



Here are the probable starters for the series against the Mets👇



Monday: Brandon Sproat

Tuesday: Jacob Misiorowski

Wednesday: Logan Henderson — Hunter Baumgardt (@hunterbonair) July 18, 2026

Beyond Misiorowski and Henderson, the Brewers have Brandon Sproat, Shane Drohan, and Robert Gasser as options for the rotation. Plus, Milwaukee just acquired Lance McCullers Jr. from the Houston Astros, but he's expected to begin his stint in Milwaukee in the bullpen.

The Brewers are 60-37 on the season, but the club needs more pitching if they actually want to contend with the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Henderson saying he felt fine after the game on Friday is a positive sign for him right now, but things could've been worse. Milwaukee arguably should go out and add another pitcher right now because of how thin the rotation is.