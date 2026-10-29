Move Over Sandy Koufax, Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Just Made MLB History

From Game 1 to the final contest of the 2026 Major League Baseball season, Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski just put together one of the very best seasons by a pitcher you are ever going to see.

When Misiorowski took the hill in Game 1 of the 2026 season, it was known that he had electric stuff, but no one could've predicted the season he would go on to have. Misiorowski is going to win the 2026 National League Cy Young Award, barring some sort of stunner. More importantly, he earned the win in the clincher in Milwaukee's very first World Series title on Wednesday night in Game 5 against the Tampa Bay Rays. In the process, he became the first pitcher since Los Angeles Dodgers legend Sandy Koufax in 1963 to rack up at least 250 strikeouts, log a sub-2.00 ERA and win a World Series clincher, per OptaSTATS.

Jacob Misiorowski in 2026:



250-strikeout season

sub-2.00 ERA season

win in clinching game of WS



The last MLB pitcher to do all that in one year was Sandy Koufax in 1963. pic.twitter.com/xkJjp1tqo6 — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 29, 2026

History For The Righty

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) reacts during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It doesn't get much better than that.

Misiorowski was there every step of the way for the Brewers in 2026. He started Game 1 of the regular season, Game 162, Game 1 of the National League Division Series, Game 1 of the National League Championship Series, Game 1 of the World Series and finally, the World Series-clinching Game 5.

On Wednesday, he left it all on the field. The Brewers' bullpen was spread thin on Tuesday night in Game 4 and Misiorowski delivered 5 2/3 shutout innings to give the Brewers a chance. He allowed just two hits and the offense did enough to get Milwaukee over the top. In the regular season, Misiorowski logged a 1.80 ERA and a 252-to-44 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 174 2/3 innings pitched. He put together the very best regular season by a pitcher in Brewers history and it carried over into the playoffs.

Celebrate the Brew Crew's historic World Series win by checking out the Commemorative Milwaukee Brewers 2026 World Series Champions issue

It's not often that you're going to see a season like this. So, if you're a Brewers fan, you just saw history. Misiorowski's dominance is what Milwaukee must've been dreaming about as he ripped his way through the minors. But you can never predict a season like the righty just had. Simply put, it was a special run and it will be in the record books forever. It took a long time for the Brewers to hoist a World Series trophy, but Milwaukee finally has its moment.