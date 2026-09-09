Revisiting The Brewers' Most Underrated Trade This Year

The Milwaukee Brewers boast the best record in baseball and are on track to earn a top seed in the National League for the playoffs if they can close out the next couple of weeks well.

The Brewers maintained their sheer dominance in their division again this season and have a commanding lead over the Chicago Cubs with only 16 games left. Milwaukee has been great on both sides of the ball this year, scoring the third-most runs in the league while their pitching staff boasts a 3.53 team ERA.

Milwaukee's roster has undergone plenty of changes this year, especially from trades. The Brewers acquired Dustin May and JoJo Romero, then followed it up by trading for Antonio Senzatela and Bo Naylor at the trade deadline. These trades have bolstered the team's pitching staff, but Milwaukee's most impactful trade came from an underrated deal this offseason.

The Brewers had a busy offseason

Jul 27, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; An equipment bag with the Milwaukee Brewers logo sits on the field before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the Brewers trading two-time All-Star Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets for Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams, who should both play a big role in the team's future, the most impactful trade for the Brewers was the one with the Boston Red Sox centered on Caleb Durbin.

Milwaukee sent Durbin, who had a breakout rookie season, along with Andruw Monasterio, Anthony Seigler and a Competitive Balance Round B Draft pick to acquire Kyle Harrison, David Hamilton and Shane Drohan. All three players Milwaukee added have made an impact this season, totaling a 4.8 WAR between them.

"This year, though, Harrison has mostly been a different pitcher," MLB.com's Jared Greenspan wrote on Wednesday. "Even amid recent struggles, he owns a 3.66 ERA with 134 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings. His emergence solidified the Brewers' rotation behind Jacob Misiorowski despite injuries to two rotation cogs in Brandon Woodruff and Quinn Priester.

"Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold said in February that Drohan was a 'very big part' of the deal, and things have certainly played out that way. The right-hander has posted a 4.09 ERA while logging 114 1/3 innings in a versatile swingman/spot starter role in Milwaukee's bullpen, optimizing a six-pitch mix. Then there's Hamilton, who has been the most valuable piece of the deal for Milwaukee, at least according to bWAR. He sure fits the archetype of a classic Brewers player, with elite baserunning and a pesky approach in the box that makes up for his undersized stature."

Harrison and Drohan have become important pieces of the Brewers' pitching staff this season, while Hamilton quickly emerged as an early-season difference-maker. Milwaukee has a reputation for maximizing player performance, but it's rare for every player from a trade like this to make an immediate impact.

The Brewers are on track to win their division for the fourth straight season and reach the playoffs for the eighth time in the last nine seasons, and their new additions have played a big role in their success.