Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto Chased by Brewers in 3rd Inning of Game 2 in Stunning Turn of Events

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been one of the most dominant postseason pitchers in recent memory.

On Monday in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, he couldn't get out of the third inning.

After a 36-pitch third inning in which Yamamoto was only able to record two outs, the right-hander has been pulled from Game 2.

Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers drew a 12-pitch walk to load the bases with two outs, and designated hitter Christian Yelich followed with a two-run single. That ended up being it for Yamamoto, in by far the shortest start of his postseason career.

CHRISTIAN YELICH COMES THROUGH!



BREWERS LEAD pic.twitter.com/eZ2VMwaYki — MLB (@MLB) October 12, 2026

After getting just five innings from Tarik Skubal in Game 1 on Sunday, the Dodgers will need at least 16 outs from their bullpen on Monday (if the Brewers are winning after the top of the ninth). If the Dodgers want to win, they'll need at least 19 outs.

Alex Vesia got the first of those outs in the bottom of the third inning to limit the damage and keep the score at just 3-2.

"You got to give credit to [William] Contreras, Bauers — those guys put together great at-bats. They were spoiling really good pitches. They took some pitches that were tough," manager Dave Roberts said on the FOX broadcast of the game in the top of the fourth inning. "I just felt that we had to kind of stop the damage right there and get Vesia in there."

Umpire, Dodgers Defense Didn't Help Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Game 2

Yamamoto struggled out the gate in NLCS Game 2, but didn't get any help from the home plate umpire or his defense.

Brice Turang hit a one-out double in the first inning, but he would've been called out on strikes had the Dodgers used an ABS challenge. Catcher Will Smith, however, elected not to.

Contreras scored Turang on a one-out single, and the Brewers quickly tied the game in the bottom of the first inning after the Dodgers scored the game's first run in the top half.

Yamamoto settled down in the second inning, and looked like he was getting set to cruise.

Then came the third inning.

David Hamilton hit a leadoff single on a six-pitch at-bat and later stole second base. Turang then drew a one-out walk on a six-pitch at-bat, but again would have been called out on strikes if the Dodgers challenged.

Yamamoto clearly wanted to challenge, but Smith chose not to.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto REALLY wanted Smith to challenge this. pic.twitter.com/x3DOtiHBma — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 12, 2026

Contreras then flied out on a seven-pitch at-bat, bringing up Bauers, who fouled six pitches off before drawing a walk on pitch No. 12. Of those two foul balls, two of them dropped in the field of play. However, neither were able to be caught. Yelich then poked a curveball into center field, and that was the end of Yamamoto's evening.

Brice Turang reached twice against Yoshinobu Yamamoto. They both would've been strikeouts had the Dodgers challenged.



On the second one (right), Yamamoto wanted to challenge, but Will Smith chose not to.



This game would look a lot different if those at-bats ended in strikeouts. pic.twitter.com/5M1EcumJTo — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) October 12, 2026

The Dodgers will now need to piece together a surprise bullpen game to finish Monday's Game 2. They'll have one day off on Tuesday before potentially playing three straight games on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

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