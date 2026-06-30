Three Brewers Prospects Should Be Untouchable, Even for Tarik Skubal

The Milwaukee Brewers have the best farm system in baseball and have the firepower needed to get a blockbuster deal done this summer, if the organization sees fit.

Milwaukee is 51-31 on the season and arguably is the Los Angeles Dodgers' biggest threat in the National League, even though the Brewers haven't played up to their standards over the last week or so. This is a young club that plays the game the right way, pitches well, plays good defense, and has potentially the best manager in the game. Plus, again, Milwaukee has the best farm system in baseball.

On Monday, MLB.com released its updated list of the top 100 prospects in baseball. Milwaukee landed six prospects on the list, including the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball in infielder Jesús Made. Beyond Made, the Brewers had Luis Peña (No. 19), Cooper Pratt (No. 58), Luis Lara (No. 69), Jett Williams (No. 84), and outfielder Josh Adamczewski (No. 97).

That's a lot of firepower, to say the least, plus more intriguing prospects, like Andrew Fischer and Jeferson Quero, among others.

Over the last few weeks, a handful of names have been linked to Milwaukee in trade speculation, including Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers. When it comes to Milwaukee, it already has the best rotation in the league. But if Skubal is available this summer, every contender in the league should consider making a run at him, including Milwaukee. The price to acquire Skubal would surely be high, but Milwaukee has a good enough farm system to get Detroit interested. But that doesn't mean that every prospect should be on the table.

Here are three prospects who should be untouchable in trade talks this summer, even if someone like Skubal was an option.

Jesús Made — Infielder

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jesus Made poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Made is just 19 years old and yet he has superstar written all over him. The young infielder is in Double-A right now, but a promotion to Triple-A should be in his future very soon. He's tearing the cover off the ball and already looks like he'll fit in nicely as a core member of the organization of the future.

Luis Peña — Infielder

Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Luis Pena takes a throw in a double-play drill during spring training workouts Sunday, February 15, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Peña is also 19 years old and would be the top prospect for most teams around the league. He's in High-A right now, but should be in Double-A soon. He has played in 26 games this season and is slashing .318/.431/.432 with an .863 OPS, one homer, 13 RBIs, 18 stolen bases, three doubles, and two triples.

Andrew Fischer — Infielder

Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Andrew Fischer waits to bat during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Brewers have lacked serious pop in the middle of the order and Fischer is the prospect who could change that at some point. He has 24 homers in 64 games so far this season across High-A and Double-A. Fischer may not be a top 100 prospect right now, but he is a guy who is going to help this Milwaukee club in an area of need at some point over the next year or two.

It's important to note that both Cooper Pratt and Luis Lara shouldn't be moved as well. They both landed extensions this season already, so neither seems to even be in consideration to be moved.