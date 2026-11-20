The Milwaukee Brewers put together one of the most dominant runs you're ever going to see in a season by a club in 2026.

There's no denying that fact. Milwaukee won 103 games, led the league in a wide range of stats throughout the process, and went on to win its first World Series title in franchise history. In the playoffs, the Brewers went 11-2, including a four-game sweep of the two-time reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. On Thursday, Brewers manager Pat Murphy joined Foul Territory and was asked when things changed for Milwaukee and the confidence. Murphy pointed towards the Dodgers series and specifically mentioned a few at-bats from Jake Bauers.

"The Padres series, things went our way," Murphy said. "You saw it. Things went our way. [Bob Uecker] knocks that ball down, [Jackson Chourio] catches it in the ninth. Jack-Jack's walk-off two inches from [Jake Cronenworth's] glove. ... The Dodgers series, I mean we hit them right between the eyes. They were ahead in every game but couldn't keep us off. We hit them right between the eyes. That was the key. Once we came back and did that in the Dodgers series, a couple of the at-bats by [Jake Bauers], that changed everything."

The Dodgers series was the moment Milwaukee’s confidence REALLY took off, says Pat Murphy



“We hit ’em right between the eyes.” pic.twitter.com/M7WCNwTuT7 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 19, 2026

What A Run For Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy holds up a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel “World Champs” newspaper after winning Game 5 and the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The two Bauers at-bats that Murphy is referencing very likely are his Game 2 at-bat against Yoshinobu Yamamoto and his Game 3 at-bat against Blake Snell. In Game 2, Bauers stepped up to the plate with two runners on with two outs in the bottom of the third inning and forced the Dodgers' ace to throw 12 pitches, resulting in a walk. It was the most pitches thrown by Yamamoto to a player in his career so far.

Jake Bauers' 12-pitch walk against Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the most pitches any batter has seen in a plate appearance against Yamamoto in his career pic.twitter.com/rDCD0IWS9I — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 12, 2026

Afterward, Christian Yelich delivered a single to drive in two runs and give Milwaukee a lead.

In Game 3, Bauers stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning against Snell, who was dealing at the time and looked unhittable. The Brewers faced a 2-1 deficit and and were at risk of their series lead dropping to just one game on the road. Instead, Bauers forced Snell to throw 11 pitches and then blasted a left-on-left homer to give Milwaukee the lead.

Every pitch from that UNREAL Jake Bauers at-bat 😤



11 pitches. One unforgettable moment. pic.twitter.com/QpDMUMMPFP — MLB (@MLB) October 15, 2026

The rest is history. Milwaukee took a three-game series lead and it was essentially over.

When the World Series began, the Brewers were riding a high that the Tampa Bay Rays couldn't slow down. The Brewers won the first three games of the World Series and it was essentially over as well. Tampa Bay won Game 4, but that didn't matter. Milwaukee ended the series in five games.

The Dodgers' series was closer than you'd expect if you just looked at the box score. The Dodgers held leads, as Murphy noted, but Milwaukee never gave up and found a way to win each game. That got Milwaukee over the hump.