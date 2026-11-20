The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the best closers in baseball in Trevor Megill, but he has been consistently talked about as a potential trade candidate all offseason to this point.

On the bright side, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Megill could stay with the Brewers at least through a potential lockout. If that's the case, it's anyone's guess what will happen because the financial landscape of the league in general is up in the air.

It would be great if Megill is still in the Brewers' bullpen in 2027. But what if he's moved? If that were to happen, the Brewers should take a look at the open market and give veteran closer Kenley Jansen a look.

The Brewers Should Keep An Eye On Kenley Jansen

Detroit Tigers closer Kenley Jansen delivers in the ninth inning of a game against the Colorado Rockies at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This offseason, Milwaukee already has gone out and acquired Ryan Walker from the San Francisco Giants. There's more room to add in the bullpen, no matter what happens with Megill. If Megill is moved, Jansen would be a nearly seamless replacement. He's coming off a season in which he had a 3.20 ERA and a 51-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 45 innings pitched. Plus, he had 22 saves. Jansen is one of the best overall closers in big league history and has 498 saves to his name right now throughout his 17-year big league career.

If the Brewers were to move on from Megill, there's an argument that Milwaukee could simply turn the closer job over to either Abner Uribe or Aaron Ashby. But arguably, it would be better to fill the job elsewhere. The reason for this is that Ashby and Uribe are so valuable in the sense that they can pitch almost every night. Ashby made 75 appearances in 2026 and Uribe made 61 appearances, for example. Then, in the playoffs, both Ashby and Uribe got into most games. If they were moved to the closer role, there's a real chance that there would be less flexibility in the bullpen.

That's especially the case with Ashby. He's someone who can take the mound almost every game and give Milwaukee multiple innings. If he were moved to a one-inning role, that would arguably give Milwaukee more issues than answers.

When it comes to someone like Jansen, he's a professional closer. He's done it long enough to know exactly who he is. If Megill were traded, you could sub Jansen into the role and keep Uribe and Ashby in the same roles they were in this past season and everything would be seamless. Jansen is projected to earn just under $6 million in 2027. That's a deal Milwaukee can afford.