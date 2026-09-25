William Contreras' Surprise Benching Explained for Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers have a certain style of play and they aren't going to stray from it, even in a franchise history-making win.

On Thursday, Milwaukee won its 100th game of the season, which is the first time in franchise history that a club has reached triple digits, and the Brewers clinched the No. 1 seed in the National League playoffs at the same time. It was a big night, to say the least. Still, despite everything on the line, Milwaukee didn't change how it handles things. For example, William Contreras — who has been red-hot recently — was benched in the eighth inning with the score knotted at one for not running out a grounder earlier in the game.

Jackson Chourio pinch-hit for Contreras and after the game, Brewers manager Pat Murphy confirmed the reason for the All-Star backstop being pulled, as transcribed by Brewers broadcaster Dominic Cotroneo of 620 WTMJ.

The Brewers Play The Game The Right Way

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) celebrates hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He didn't run the ball out and [Trea Turner] muffed it," Cotroneo wrote. "I didn't know whether he was gonna be safe. Everyone knows how much William does for our team, how hard he plays, how much he competes. ... But we don't accept that, and he knows that."

Murph confirmed that Contreras is healthy:



"He didn't run the ball out and [Turner] muffed it. I didn't know whether he was gonna be safe. Everyone knows how much William does for our team, how hard he plays, how much he competes...



But we don't accept that, and he knows that. https://t.co/BNoW0blGKi — Dominic Cotroneo (@Dom_Cotroneo) September 25, 2026

The Brewers play the game the right way, and this is yet another example of how. With win No. 100 and the No. 1 seed in the National League on the line, Milwaukee stuck with the precedent it has had all season. Back in August, Brewers shortstop Cooper Pratt was benched in a game for the same thing. He didn't run hard out of the box on a ball that dropped in and got a single, rather than a double.

In Contreras' case, he has been one of the hottest hitters in Milwaukee's lineup recently. Since Aug. 27, he has been slashing .282/.354/.565 with a .918 OPS, six home runs, 28 RBIs, 11 walks, and six doubles. He has been elite and is a big reason why the Brewers were in the position they were in to clinch. That's why it's even more important that the Brewers handled the situation the same way as with the rookie.

They have set the tone and whether you're a multi-time All-Star or a rookie finding your way, in Milwaukee everyone is held to the same standards. It's a good practice to have in professional sports. Plus, it doesn't hurt that Chourio came in and walked, stole a base and then eventually blasted his 25th homer of the season. That makes the decision look a little better, to say the least. The Brewers play the game the right way and were rewarded for it.