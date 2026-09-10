Jesús Báez's Rise Could Solve Cardinals’ Biggest Infield Question Mark

One thing that is positive about the 2026 St. Louis Cardinals is the fact that the club is pretty much set in the infield beyond the 2026 season.

JJ Wetherholt looked like a superstar in the making before landing on the Injured List. Plus, he already landed a long-term extension with St. Louis before his rookie season even came to an end. Masyn Winn has had injury issues over the last two seasons, but he's just 24 years old and can be elite. Alec Burleson shifted over to first base in 2026 and has been one of the best overall first basemen in baseball this year.

Burleson has played in 146 games and is slashing .283/.350/.467 with an .816 OPS, 22 homers, 34 doubles and 104 RBIs. He won his first Silver Slugger Award last year and a second could be coming his way this season.

The Cardinals have some holes to fill this upcoming offseason, specifically in the pitching department. The infield is a major positive for the organization, although there is one spot to figure out: third base.

Jesús Báez Is Having A Special Season

Peoria shortstop Jesús Baéz backhands a tough throw to second for a force out against South Bend during the Chiefs' home opener Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at Dozer Park in Peoria. The Chiefs routed the Cubs 10-1. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nolan Gorman entered the 2026 season as the guy, but struggled and was demoted to Triple-A. He's back up in the majors, but he hasn't been able to get back to the hype of his 2023 season. He's not the answer. Thomas Saggese is someone who has shown what he can do since being promoted back to the majors in the wake of the injuries facing the club, including to Blaze Jordan. Jordan's another guy who should be in the mix as well. There's a wild card in the Cardinals' system who is going to have to be considered, purely because of how insane his 2026 season has been.

That is No. 15 overall prospect Jesús Báez. He can play all over the infield and has been amazing in his first full season in the Cardinals' system. He was acquired last summer from the New York Mets and he has responded with an absurd 38 homers and 108 RBIs in 110 games played in the Cardinals' system this year.

On Wednesday, he hit his 38th homer of the season, which is tied for the fifth-most homers by a Cardinals prospect in franchise history, per the club.

"INF Jesús Báez (AA) belted his 38th HR of the season last night, his 8th over his last 15 games, and 24th in 56 games with Springfield since his promotion on June 23," the Cardinals shared. "The 21-year-old is currently tied for the 2nd-most homers in MiLB this year and ranks T5th in a single-season among any Cardinals minor leaguer in franchise history."

INF Jesús Báez (AA) belted his 38th HR of the season last night, his 8th over his last 15 games, and 24th in 56 games with Springfield since his promotion on June 23.



The 21-year-old is currently tied for the 2nd-most homers in MiLB this year and ranks T5th in a single-season… pic.twitter.com/veYKmiV2EN — Cardinals Player Development (@CardsPlayerDev) September 10, 2026

Báez is just 21 years old and hasn't played above Double-A just yet, but there's still a little bit of time for the Cardinals to give him a shot in Triple-A in 2026, if they see fit. If not, he still is going to be someone to watch in Spring Training.

The power is special. His 38 homers in 110 games would be a pace of 55 homers in 162 games. Imagine that type of pop alongside Jordan Walker, Joshua Báez? Insane. Third base is up in the air and Báez should at least have a chance to compete for the job.