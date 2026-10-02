4 Cardinals Prospects Who Could Play Major Roles in 2027

The St. Louis Cardinals have one of the best farm systems in baseball and the fanbase was able to see it on full display in 2026.

Over the course of the 2026 season, Cardinals fans were able to see young guys make the jump to the big leagues, including JJ Wetherholt, Joshua Baez, Leo Bernal, Quinn Mathews, Blaze Jordan, Luis Gastelum and more. The progress of the Cardinals' farm system has been a massive bright spot over the last year, or so. Fortunately for Cardinals fans, there will be more big-time prospects coming up as soon as 2027.

Here are four who could end up playing major roles at some point throughout the 2027 campaign.

Jurrangelo Cijntje — Starting Pitcher

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje (87) throws a pitch during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of the Cardinals' elite pitching prospects, Cijntje is the closest to the big leagues. He made 11 starts in Triple-A and had a 4.61 ERA down the stretch. He got better as the year went on and had a 3.35 ERA in his final nine starts of the season. In Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom's end-of-season press conference, he stressed the importance of not skipping steps. With Cijntje, he has already pitched in Triple-A. Whether he makes the 2027 Opening Day roster, or gets a promotion at some point afterward, he's one step away from the big leagues.

Jesus Baez — Infielder

Peoria shortstop Jesús Baéz backhands a tough throw to second for a force out against South Bend during the Chiefs' home opener Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at Dozer Park in Peoria. The Chiefs routed the Cubs 10-1. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Baez was electric down in the minors for the Cardinals in 2026. He launched 39 home runs and drove in 109 runs in 113 games played. It would be awesome if he was on the Opening Day roster and helping at third base. But he hasn't played above Double-A just yet. So, that may not be very likely. If he doesn't make the Opening Day roster, he'll surely be in Triple-A. Then, if he can carry his power surge to that level, he'll get a look at some point.

Rainiel Rodriguez — Catcher/Infielder

Springfield Cardinals' Rainiel Rodriguez sprints to third base against the Amarillo Sod Poodles in Game two of the Texas League Championship series in Springfield, Missouri on Tuesday, Sept. 22. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Similar to Baez, Rodriguez hasn't played above Double-A yet. But he had an incredible season and is the Cardinals' No. 1 overall prospect for a reason. Similar to Baez, Opening Day shouldn't be considered likely. But a promotion at some point in 2027 is realistic.

Tekoah Roby — Starting Pitcher

Feb 20, 2025; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Tekoah Roby (38). Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Remember Tekoah Roby? He's currently the Cardinals' No. 14 overall prospect. In 2024, he was the Cardinals' No. 3 overall prospect. In 2025, he was the No. 12 overall prospect. The talent is there to make a big impact. In 2025, he had a 3.10 ERA in 16 starts while making it all the way up to Triple-A. He missed the entire 2026 season, though. But, don't worry Cardinals fans. Roby is scheduled to pitch in the Arizona Fall League. If he looks like himself and can carry the momentum into Spring Training, this is a guy who could be a dark horse starting rotation option for St. Louis.