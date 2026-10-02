4 Cardinals Prospects Who Could Play Major Roles in 2027
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The St. Louis Cardinals have one of the best farm systems in baseball and the fanbase was able to see it on full display in 2026.
Over the course of the 2026 season, Cardinals fans were able to see young guys make the jump to the big leagues, including JJ Wetherholt, Joshua Baez, Leo Bernal, Quinn Mathews, Blaze Jordan, Luis Gastelum and more. The progress of the Cardinals' farm system has been a massive bright spot over the last year, or so. Fortunately for Cardinals fans, there will be more big-time prospects coming up as soon as 2027.
Here are four who could end up playing major roles at some point throughout the 2027 campaign.
Jurrangelo Cijntje — Starting Pitcher
Of the Cardinals' elite pitching prospects, Cijntje is the closest to the big leagues. He made 11 starts in Triple-A and had a 4.61 ERA down the stretch. He got better as the year went on and had a 3.35 ERA in his final nine starts of the season. In Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom's end-of-season press conference, he stressed the importance of not skipping steps. With Cijntje, he has already pitched in Triple-A. Whether he makes the 2027 Opening Day roster, or gets a promotion at some point afterward, he's one step away from the big leagues.
Jesus Baez — Infielder
Baez was electric down in the minors for the Cardinals in 2026. He launched 39 home runs and drove in 109 runs in 113 games played. It would be awesome if he was on the Opening Day roster and helping at third base. But he hasn't played above Double-A just yet. So, that may not be very likely. If he doesn't make the Opening Day roster, he'll surely be in Triple-A. Then, if he can carry his power surge to that level, he'll get a look at some point.
Rainiel Rodriguez — Catcher/Infielder
Similar to Baez, Rodriguez hasn't played above Double-A yet. But he had an incredible season and is the Cardinals' No. 1 overall prospect for a reason. Similar to Baez, Opening Day shouldn't be considered likely. But a promotion at some point in 2027 is realistic.
Tekoah Roby — Starting Pitcher
Remember Tekoah Roby? He's currently the Cardinals' No. 14 overall prospect. In 2024, he was the Cardinals' No. 3 overall prospect. In 2025, he was the No. 12 overall prospect. The talent is there to make a big impact. In 2025, he had a 3.10 ERA in 16 starts while making it all the way up to Triple-A. He missed the entire 2026 season, though. But, don't worry Cardinals fans. Roby is scheduled to pitch in the Arizona Fall League. If he looks like himself and can carry the momentum into Spring Training, this is a guy who could be a dark horse starting rotation option for St. Louis.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding St. Louis Cardinals On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com