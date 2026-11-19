With Leo Bernal's emergence toward the end of this season, the St. Louis Cardinals have even more of a logjam at catcher than before.

Bernal erupted onto the scene in September after being called up to the big leagues, slashing .284/.333/.474 with five home runs and 21 runs batted in across only 24 games. The 22-year-old impressed in his limited time with the Cardinals and should be the frontrunner for the starting catcher position next season. Aside from Bernal, St. Louis also has Jimmy Crooks, Pedro Pagés and Iván Herrera, who all spent time at catcher this year. The team also has No. 1 prospect Rainiel Rodríguez closing in on the big leagues as well.

Having depth is great, but the Cardinals have too many catchers on their roster. Herrera was an All-Star this season and serves as St. Louis' designated hitter, but Crooks and Pagés struggled. To give Bernal more time and open space for Rodriguez in the future, St. Louis should swing a trade this offseason, and Pagés is the most likely player to be dealt.

The Cardinals need to clear the logjam at catcher

Sep 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Pedro Pages (43) looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"At catcher, the Cardinals have a surplus at a position that's coveted by other organizations," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote on Thursday. "Even if we write Iván Herrera off as more of a DH, the Cardinals still have a slew of catchers. 22-year-old Leo Barnal is currently listed as their starter on Roster Resource, while Pedro Pagés and Jimmy Crooks saw significant time in 2026.

"The Cardinals could just option one of Pagés or Crooks, but that could create another logjam, as 19-year-old catcher Rainiel Rodriguez homered 23 times at Double-A last year and is already forcing his way towards the majors. One or both of Pagés and Crooks will likely be traded this winter. Pagés will generate interest as a backup because he's posted 15 defensive runs saved and an eight fielding run value in parts of three MLB seasons."

Neither Crooks nor Pagés were good enough to secure the everyday starter spot, but still saw significant time. Pagés is under contract through the 2030 season and showed plenty of potential in 2025, hitting 11 home runs and driving in 45 runs in 112 games. Add in his solid defense, and he should be a solid trade chip that could bring the Cardinals a decent return.

In an ideal situation, Bernal will settle into the role of the Cardinals' everyday catcher. In the near future, the team can decide what to do with him, Rodriguez, and Herrera, but for now, St. Louis should trade Pagés to move forward in its rebuild.