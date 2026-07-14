Cardinals Cut Once-Promising Outfield Prospect Matt Koperniak

The Major League Baseball Draft is one of the most exciting times on the calendar over the course of the baseball season each year. While this is the case, it's also a tough time for some prospects.

Each team goes through the draft process and infuses its farm system with pieces left and right. Afterward, you typically see some prospects lose their spots with an organization. We have seen that with the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals arguably had an excellent 2026 draft and a handful of prospects have been released since, including Triple-A outfielder Matt Koperniak, per his official MiLB.com profile.

The Cardinals Have Been Busy

Mar 9, 2026; Houston, TX, United States; Great Britain designated hitter Matt Koperniak (29) hits a single during the second inning against Brazil at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Redbird Farmhands on X pointed out that shortstop Jeremy Rivas and right-handed pitcher Jason Savacool also got the axe from St. Louis. Bligh Madris has also been released to pursue an opportunity in the KBO League.

The Cardinals have started their process of bringing in the new draftees with some releases of players



SS Jeremy Rivas

OF Matt Koperniak

RHP Jason Savacool



Bligh Madris was also sent to the KBO for cash. — Redbird Farmhands (@RedbirdFarmhand) July 14, 2026

When it comes to Koperniak, he was one step away from the big leagues with Triple-A Memphis. He began his professional career in the Cardinals' organization back in 2021 after playing his college ball for Trinity College. He was a fast-riser right away. In 2021, Koperniak spent time with Class-A, High-A and Double-A and slashed .306/.405/.445 with an .851 OPS in 95 games played. In 2022, he spent time in Double-A and Triple-A and batted .291 with 14 homers and 59 RBIs.

In 2025, Koperniak was ranked as the Cardinals' No. 22 overall prospect. Despite playing well down in Triple-A, he was never able to get over the hump and make the jump to the big leagues in St. Louis before his release this week.

Before his release, Koperniak was slashing .253/.324/.339 with a .663 OPS, three homers and 33 RBIs in 54 games played. Now, he heads to the open market and should find an opportunity quickly. He has played in 629 total games down in the minors and has batted .284 with 76 long balls. It's a bit surprising that he never actually made the jump to the big leagues in St. Louis. The talent is there and he has good size at 6'0'' and 208 pounds.

While things may not have worked out for him in St. Louis, he got within one step of the big leagues and is just 28 years old. Maybe a change of scenery will be for the best for him. For the Cardinals, they're all set in the outfield anyway.