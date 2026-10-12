Cardinals Embraced Youth, Leading MLB in Surprising Stat Amid Rebuild

Though the St. Louis Cardinals failed to reach the postseason for the second straight season, the team made great strides forward amid their rebuild.

St. Louis' roster looked completely different this season after the team dove right into a full-scale rebuild last offseason. The Cardinals traded star players like Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan during the offseason, and even after their early success this season, they stuck to their original plan, dealing more veteran players at the trade deadline.

The Cardinals' rebuild already appears ahead of schedule, with the team prioritizing the development of young players, but after falling behind in the playoff race late in the season, even more young players were able to make their debut. This season has been great for learning which players should be a part of St. Louis' future, with players like Jordan Walker, Alec Burleson and JJ Wetherholt are developing into stars before our eyes.

Wetherholt excelled in his rookie season, but he wasn't the only rookie to debut for the Cardinals this season. In fact, St. Louis surprisingly led the league with 13 different players making their first major league plate appearance or throwing their first major league pitch for the franchise.

13 different players made their MLB debuts for the Cardinals this year

Aug 29, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Joshua Baez (22) celebrates in the dugout with teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wetherholt was by far the headlining rookie this year for the Cardinals, but there are plenty of players who should factor into the team's long-term plans after impressive performances. Joshua Báez had a historic debut, mashing three home runs in his first three plate appearances, while Blaze Jordan and Leo Bernal are making their cases for potentially starting next season. Quinn Matthews impressed in his nine starts this year and should factor into the Cardinals' starting rotation too.

St. Louis had over half a dozen more players make their debuts this season, including Luis Gastelum, Cooper Hjerpe, Bryan Torres, Brycen Mautz, Cade Winquest, Hancel Rincon, Max Rajcic and Matt Pushard.

Having so many young players debut has been a great way for the Cardinals to get a better understanding of what the team needs during the offseason. While players like Matthews and Bernal are sure to get more opportunities in the big leagues next season, the team is not ready to truly contend and can take its time developing more young talent.

This season showed that, given a little time, some players like Walker can turn things around and flourish into stars. St. Louis isn't a huge market like the Los Angeles Dodgers or the New York Mets, so developing internal players is key to the team's success in its rebuild.