Sonny Gray's Decision Opens Door for Reunion with Cardinals in 2027

Last offseason, the St. Louis Cardinals sent Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox to start their rebuild and got back some intriguing young arms, including left-hander Brandon Clarke. Gray was entering the final year of his three-year contract with the Cardinals, but he ultimately spent the year in Boston and helped get the Red Sox to the postseason.

Now, Gray is expected to hit free agency and decline his mutual option, but he had thought about retirement before ultimately deciding to pitch at least one more year.

With that in mind, perhaps the Cardinals could pursue a reunion for 2027.

Sonny Gray reunion makes sense for Cardinals

Sep 11, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitching during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gray won 18 games and posted a 2.72 ERA in 29 starts and 169 innings pitched. He also struck out 149 batters and posted a 4.3 WAR. Now that he will be turning 37 years old, he likely won't command a long-term deal.

Granted, he'll be on the more expensive end of starters, even with his age, but since he seems to be going year-to-year from this point forward, perhaps a high-dollar one-year contract could be worked out between him and the Cardinals.

The veteran right-hander has spoken highly of his time in St. Louis despite the team struggling and missing the playoffs in his two years with the club. But when he's healthy, he can be a starter that eats innings and can be trusted in big games. The Cardinals took a lot of steps forward in 2026, but a front of the rotation arm certainly wouldn't hurt.

Chaim Bloom has said that he does not intend to take shortcuts as the Cardinals rebuild, but if this is only a one-year agreement, it's hardly a shortcut. St. Louis could take a similar approach to what they did with Dustin May and sign Gray with the intention of trading him at the deadline for more prospects, but until then, he could be a leader for a young starting rotation that ultimately was the strength of the Cardinals in 2026.

Gray will be highly sought after, and it remains to be seen if he'll want to return to St. Louis, stay in Boston, or pitch for another contender in 2027. St. Louis is still likely a year or two away, but they're in a much better position now than they were at the end of the 2025 season, so perhaps Gray will be willing to help guide the younger pitchers.