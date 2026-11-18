The St. Louis Cardinals haven't done anything major yet this offseason. But should they give the Baltimore Orioles a call?

Baltimore is a team that seems to be in no-man's-land. The Orioles have stars throughout the roster, but had a brutal 2027 season and even traded an All-Star away in Adley Rutschman. This offseason, the Orioles have been connected to a handful of players, like Randy Arozarena, but reports have also surfaced indicating guys like Jackson Holliday or even Gunnar Henderson could be trade candidates this offseason. But how does this fit with St. Louis? Well, a prominent Cardinals insider raised some eyebrows on Tuesday among St. Louis fans with a cryptic post on X regarding Holliday.

Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat shared a post saying "Still true" in response to a post of his from July about Holliday.

"Let’s be irresponsible: I believe there are people in the Cardinals organization who would move heaven and earth (short of JJ Wetherholt, Jordan Walker, and maybe three-ish prospects) to get their hands on Jackson Holliday, who in theory could play third. So that’s fun," Jones wrote on July 29.

So, the fact that he reshared his post and said "Still true" was interesting and left Cardinals fans wondering what he meant. Jones followed up and noted that his post was in response to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon's report in which they said that both Holliday and Henderson could be trade candidates.

Should St. Louis Pursue Jackson Holliday?

Aug 27, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday (7) walks back to the dugout after striking out against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Very interesting, to say the least.

Holliday, of course, is the son of a Cardinals great in Matt Holliday. The younger Holliday has been called a bust so far, although that's arguably a bit aggressive. In 2024, he played in just 60 games in the majors. That's far too small of a sample size to truly judge. In 2025, he was much better. Holliday slashed .242/.314/.375 with 17 home runs, 55 RBIs, 17 stolen bases, 21 doubles, three triples and 70 runs scored. In 2026, he played in just 98 games due to injuries and unsurprisingly took a slight step back as a result.

But let's not forget that Holliday is just 22 years old. Cardinals fans had the same discussion for a few years about Jordan Walker. He was called a bust and broke out in 2026 and earned the first All-Star nod of his big league career. Like Holliday, Walker made his big league debut very young. Holliday was the No. 1 overall pick out of high school back in 2022 and yet he's already a three-year big league veteran. It's going to take time to fully adjust to the big league game, and injuries haven't helped.

If that means that the Orioles are willing to give up on him and sell low, St. Louis should absolutely be all over him. Third base is up in the air at the moment. Jesus Baez could be an option at some point in 2027, but it wold be a surprise to see him with the club on Opening Day because he hasn't played above Double-A yet. Holliday is under team control through the 2030 season. If the Orioles make a mistake and trade him, he's someone who could slot right in at third base and then all of a sudden, you're looking at an infield of Holliday at the hot corner, Masyn Winn at shortstop, JJ Wetherholt at second base and Alec Burleson at first base. That's elite.

If the Orioles were to move Holliday, the price tag surely would be at least one or two elite pitching prospects, plus more. Fortunately, the Cardinals have one of the best farm systems in baseball. If the Orioles actually are open to a move, the Cardinals are a team that should be on the phone. One thing that is interesting is the fact that president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom has left the door open to an addition in the trade market, if they fit the long-term vision of contention. St. Louis isn't likely to go out and pay a premium for one year of a player. Holliday has four seasons of team control left. That should fit St. Louis' window. Plus, he's younger than both Wetherholt and Walker.

As of right now, this should be considered a pipe dream. But that doesn't mean it is impossible. St. Louis should keep a close eye.