There isn't a world in which the St. Louis Cardinals should consider trading shortstop Masyn Winn this offseason.

One thing that is true about Major League Baseball every year is that there is always going to be endless chatter about the idea of various trades or moves around the league. It's much easier to be a keyboard general manager, than it is to actually build a big league roster. This offseason, there's been some absurd speculation about the idea of moving Winn. Fortunately, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that St. Louis has shut down interest in Winn this offseason from opposing teams. Trade speculation and rumors are a fun component of professional sports, but they don't always make sense. That is the case when it comes to Winn right now. The club clearly thinks so and one of his former teammates weighed in on the idea in Lance Lynn on Cardinal Territory.

"Worst-case scenario, you have a 3 WAR defensive shortstop and you need to catch the ball and get outs," Lynn said. "It's kind of a weird timing for the call to trade him because you'd be trading him at his worst value. I think that is silly to even think about it."

Trading Masyn Winn would be a POOR decision for what the Cardinals are trying to build, says Lance Lynn.



“You would be trading him at probably his worst value.” pic.twitter.com/RemB7pNwjG — Cardinal Territory (@CardTerritory) November 19, 2026

It Would Be A Mistake To Move Masyn Winn

Sep 19, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) throws to first for an out against Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lynn isn't wrong by any means. It would be "silly" if the Cardinals were to trade Winn away. He's just 24 years old and he has three more seasons of team control right now. Winn won the National League Gold Glove Award at shortstop in 2025 and should've won it again in 2026.

He finished tied for fourth in the league with 19 outs above average. Winn is among the best overall defensive players in baseball. There's value there. In 2026, he was a 2.7 WAR player, despite having potentially the most difficult offensive season of his career.

Winn slashed .232/.308/.317 with five home runs, 56 RBIs, 10 stolen bases and 21 doubles in 136 games played. This was a step backward from 2025, but he dealt with injuries in both campaigns. In 2024, Winn was a 5.1 WAR player and had 15 home runs, 57 RBIs and batted .267 in 150 games played.

That's the guy he can be. If the Cardinals were to feed into the absurd speculation out there, it would be a mistake. Fortunately, it doesn't sound like the Cardinals are operating in that way.