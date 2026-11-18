The St. Louis Cardinals absolutely should bring at least one more starting pitcher to town this offseason ahead of the 2027 campaign.

After a brutal 2026 season, Matthew Liberatore arguably should be moved either to a multi-inning bullpen role or kick off the 2027 season down in Triple-A, rather than being guaranteed a full-time spot in the Cardinals' rotation. As of right now, Andre Pallante, Michael McGreevy, Kyle Leahy and Quinn Mathews should be in the rotation. That fifth spot is what is up in the air. Arguably, it should be a veteran and the Boston Red Sox have the exact type of hurler reportedly available in the trade market in Tanner Houck.

Cardinals-Red Sox Mock Trade

Apr 26, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck (89) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cardinals Receive: RHP Tanner Houck

Red Sox Receive: RHP Brian Curley (STL's No. 27 prospect)

WEEI's Rob Bradford reported that Boston is shopping Houck, Kutter Crawford and flamethrower Johan Oviedo. Houck arguably would be the most interesting. Houck is a one-time All-Star who has the talent to do it again. In 2024, he had a 3.12 ERA and a 154-to-48 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 178 2/3 innings pitched. In 2025, Houck made just one start before getting hurt. He missed the entire 2026 season, aside from the season finale. He was healthy at the end of the season, though.

That's a good sign for a normal offseason and hopefully a big 2027 season in a contract year for Houck. The righty has just one season of team control left. For the Cardinals, Houck would be an option to immediately put in the rotation with big upside and likely a low cost. If the Cardinals could get a deal done by dealing a mid-level prospect, it's the type of move St. Louis should make.

In 2024, Houck was the ace of the Red Sox. A few years later, he's entering his final years of arbitration and is being shopped after pitching in just 10 games over the last two seasons. With a full offseason ahead, there's reason to believe that Houck is going to look a lot better in 2027 and then the Cardinals could follow the same blueprint they did with Dustin May. Trade Houck at the deadline for prospects, if he bounces back, and then give a young guy a shot in the majors, like Jurrangelo Cijntje, Liam Doyle, Tanner Franklin or Tekoah Roby. St. Louis needs a veteran boost. Houck should be the guy.