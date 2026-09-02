Cardinals Fans Have New Archnememsis After Arte Moreno Sells Angels

While the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Angels rarely play against one another, but they actually are connected in quite a lot of ways. Back in 2011, Albert Pujols left the Cardinals to sign with the Halos, and though the soon-to-be Cardinals Hall of Famer finished his career in St. Louis, he is still working in the Angels organization.

At the end of June, former Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak joined the Angels as the interim general manager, and while it's not confirmed how long he will stay with the Halos, that is another connection that the two teams share.

However, Cardinals fans and people throughout the St. Louis area have a reason to hate the Halos now. When Arte Moreno sold the Angels on Tuesday, he sold it to one of the most hated men in St. Louis sports history: Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke.

Cardinals fans have new reason to hate Angels

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For context, Kroenke has been the owner of the Rams since 2010 and had been involved with the team since 1995. When he first became the full-time owner, the Rams were still playing in St. Louis.

The Rams struggled most of the time while they were in St. Louis, though they did win a Super Bowl in 2000 and went back the following year. Still, Kroenke was instrumental in getting the Rams back to Los Angeles, and that has forever left a bad taste in the mouths of people in St. Louis.

Mozeliak too is not very popular in St. Louis. Fans frequently expressed frustration with him over staying stuck in the middle rather than committing to winning or rebuilding. Chaim Bloom officially starting the rebuild has been a breath of fresh air for Cardinals fans, as they have finally picked a direction.

Fans also felt that Mozeliak wasn't fully honest with them, while Bloom has been fully transparent about his plan since day one. So, the pairing of Mozeliak and Kroenke is certainly not going to make the Angels very popular in St. Louis. It's not as if they ever were, but now, fans have a reason to hate the Angels despite the two teams only facing off once a year.

Barring a lockout, the Angels will travel to St. Louis to play the Cardinals in 2027. The Halos now have two of the most hated men in recent St. Louis sports memory leading the charge.