John Mozeliak Already Proving Why Cardinals Needed a Reset

The St. Louis Cardinals desperately needed to move on from John Mozeliak as president of baseball operations. At the end of the 2025 season, he stepped down and gave way for Chaim Bloom.

Surprisingly, Mozeliak was brought on as the interim general manager with the Los Angeles Angels after they fired Perry Minasian. Mozeliak has a tall task to fix the problems within the Angels organization, including their weak farm system.

One thing Cardinals fans hated hearing from Mozeliak during the latter years of his tenure in St. Louis was his use of the word "patience." When discussing his new role with the Angels, Mozeliak used the word again, proving exactly why the Cardinals needed a hard reset from his old philosophies.

"The tough part is being patient," Mozeliak said in an interview with the Angels broadcast team. "Because it's not a light switch. You can't just automatically become great at scouting and developing players."

John Mozeliak using tired phrase again

Aug 1, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak talks with the media after the Cardinals traded shortstop Paul DeJong (11) and starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) before a game against the Minnesota Twins at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

While Mozeliak is right that it's going to take time for the Angels to get back on track, Cardinals fans have certainly taken notice of what he has said. Over the last three seasons, when the Cardinals got off to slow starts, Mozeliak constantly asked for the patience of the fanbase. Those comments didn't go over too well.

And so, it's a reminder for Cardinals fans that the franchise is now in a much better place with Bloom in charge. Bloom hasn't asked for patience from the fanbase and has been aggressive in trying to find solutions for the young Cardinals to be successful.

He has been willing to make the hard decisions that may not have been popular with the fanbase, but were necessary to get the Cardinals to where they need to be.

Meanwhile, Angels fans are going to be stuck temporarily with the way Mozeliak operates. It might be a breath of fresh air for Angels fans, but Cardinals fans know from experience just how frustrating it can be to hear the general manager ask for patience when things aren't going well.

The time was right for the Cardinals to change the way they did things, and Bloom's philosophies appear to be working in their favor. They don't appear to be stuck in the middle anymore like they were towards the end of Mozeliak's tenure in St. Louis.

But "patience" was a word that fans hated hearing from him.