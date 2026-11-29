The St. Louis Cardinals made their first move of the offseason on Saturday afternoon, signing right-hander Griffin Canning to a one-year, $3.25 million contract. Canning is capable of starting and has been a starter for the majority of his career, but the Cardinals view him more as a reliever.

This is good news for people that were hoping the Cardinals would add a more impactful arm to their rotation, and there are still plenty of solid arms out there waiting to be signed. Ken Rosenthal and Katie Woo of The Athletic provided the latest on what the Cardinals' plans are with two days remaining before the lockout.

"The Cardinals are still searching for short-term starting pitching, per a team source, and will continue shopping for an experienced arm to add to their young rotation," Rosenthal and Woo wrote.

"The Cardinals could also look to add one more reliever, but it appears their emphasis is on landing a starter before the impending work stoppage."

Cardinals focusing on adding a starter

Aug 14, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays start pitcher Shane Bieber (57) throws a pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch previously noted that the Cardinals were in on Shane Bieber, Shota Imanaga and Casey Mize. Imanaga signed with the Texas Rangers on Sunday morning, so he's no longer an option.

But Bieber and Mize are still available, and they fit what the Cardinals are looking for. Last offseason, they signed Dustin May to a one-year deal. He was looking to rebuild his value after several injury-plagued seasons, and Bieber is certainly looking to do that after dealing with several arm injuries over the past few years.

Mize has struggled with injuries as well. He started strong with the Detroit Tigers last year but struggled after being traded to the San Diego Padres. Both pitchers are exactly what St. Louis is looking for, and they could be had on one or two-year deals.

But while Canning can start, he isn't exactly what they're looking for in their rotation, but he does fit their bullpen needs. So, with just two days to go, the Cardinals still have time to add a more established arm to their mix, and according to Rosenthal and Woo, that seems to be a priority, so it will be interesting to see just how aggressive they are before the league shuts down for an undetermined period of time.

The Cardinals had interest in Kris Bubic and Tyler Mahle before they both came off the board.