Cardinals Give Fans Special Treat for Series Opener vs. Pirates

The St. Louis Cardinals caught the attention of the Major League Baseball world over the weekend when the Stephen F. Austin club baseball team came to Busch Stadium and started a viral trend now known as "tarps off."

The team took over a section in right field and subsequently removed their shirts, bringing a spark of positive energy to Busch Stadium that hasn't been seen since 2022. The Cardinals won two games over the weekend with the team in attendance.

They will be back for one more game on Tuesday night, but the Cardinals are going to do something special, according to Tamar Sher of KMOV.

Cardinals welcome 'tarps off' crew back to Busch Stadium

Aug 10, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; A general view of Busch Stadium as the sun sets during the fifth inning of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"Confirmed: The guy who started the shirtless movement at Busch Stadium, Bryce Bradford, will throw out the first pitch at today’s game against the Pirates," Sher posted on X.

"(The team) planned to stay in town until Wednesday regardless of the outcome of their NCBA DII World Series game, so the Cardinals welcomed the team back for an encore."

The impact of the Stephen F. Austin club baseball team will be felt long after they leave St. Louis on Wednesday. However, they are back for one last encore.

In addition, the Cardinals have decided to give fans one more treat by allowing Bradford to throw out the first pitch. That should certainly hype up the crowd and get fans into the game before it even starts.

But after three years of declining attendance and vibes not being the same at the ballpark, it's good to see something finally captivate the fanbase and get them back into the team, as well as give them a reason to show up to Busch Stadium.

There is a lot to be excited about for the Cardinals, especially with their young core. However, this may be the final piece they needed to resonate with the fanbase. The vibes are high, the team is playing well, and now, there is something for fans to rally behind.

A trend has started in St. Louis, and the architect of that trend will get a nice sendoff before the team leaves the city on Wednesday. It will be interesting to see if Bradford and his teammates can will the Cardinals to yet another win while also keeping the viral craze going in the right direction for a team that is now starting to trend upwards.