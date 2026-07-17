Cardinals Hit the Jackpot With 1st-Rounder Trevor Condon's Deal

The St. Louis Cardinals and 2026 first-round pick Trevor Condon reportedly have agreed to terms on a deal, and it looks good for the organization.

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the Cardinals and Condon agreed to terms on a deal with a $5.16 million bonus.

"From Woodstock, Georgia, and the center fielder for Etowah High's state championship team, Condon had a commitment to play college baseball at Tennessee," Goold wrote. "He made it clear moments after he was drafted that he intended to go pro. The Cardinals and Condon finalized a deal with a $5.16 million bonus, a source confirmed to the Post-Dispatch."

The Cardinals Agreed To Terms With Trevor Condon

Apr 21, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A St. Louis Cardinals hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals shared a photo on X on Thursday of Condon signing his deal with the organization.

Pen to paper 🖊️



Trevor Condon is a St. Louis Cardinal! pic.twitter.com/8yLv5qxrUX — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 16, 2026

The reason why this deal already looks good for the Cardinals is the fact that it came in under the slot value allotted for the No. 13 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. Jim Callis of MLB.com reported on July 11 that the slot value for the 13th pick was $5,661,300. As Goold noted, Condon didn't necessarily need to sign. He could've simply gone off to college, but he opted to join the organization instead at a solid value for St. Louis. It certainly sounds like a win-win. Plus, it gives the Cardinals more wiggle room to sign other draft picks, like hopefully high school shortstop Rocco Maniscalco.

With Condon now officially signed, what should Cardinals fans expect out of the young outfielder? Speed and a lot of offense.

The 18-year-old has a smooth, left-handed swing and a 60-grade hit tool, per his official MLB.com scouting report. In comparison, JJ Wetherholt was graded with a 65-grade hit tool. We've been able to see what Wetherholt can do so far. What really makes Condon stand out is the fact that he can fly around the bases and out in the outfield. His speed is elite and 70-grade and his defense is above average and is 60-grade. There's not a lot of power there yet, but this is a guy who can consistently get on base, steal bases, and play good defense, at the very least.

He's just 18 years old, so it will likely be a few years before Cardinals fans see him up in St. Louis, barring a meteoric rise through the minors like Konnor Griffin of the Pittsburgh Pirates. If he can develop down in the minors, we're talking about a guy who could be a long-term center fielder for the organization. Condon officially has signed, and now it's time to get to work.