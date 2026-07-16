St. Louis Cardinals Promote Former 1st-Rounder Chase Davis to Triple-A

The St. Louis Cardinals have done very well in the Major League Baseball Draft over the last few years.

Of course, the addition of JJ Wetherholt with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft changed things for the franchise. Now, he's the club's starting second baseman and looks like a legit star, and already has landed a long-term extension. In 2025, the Cardinals selected flamethrower Liam Doyle with the No. 5 overall pick and he's currently down in Double-A, but it wouldn't be shocking to see him move up to Triple-A by the time the season comes to an end.

In 2026, the Cardinals selected high school outfielder Trevor Condon with the No. 13 overall pick. It's too early to know about him just yet. Wetherholt and Doyle, the club's last two first-round picks before the 2026 season, have gotten a lot of buzz. But another former first-rounder is making a case for himself as well.

Outfielder Chase Davis was selected with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, one year before Wetherholt was picked. He has kind of been overshadowed down in the Cardinals' farm system, but he's now moving up and is one step away from the big leagues. The Cardinals announced on Wednesday that Davis was being activated off the Injured List and promoted from Double-A to Triple-A.

The Cardinals Were Busy

Feb 17, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Chase Davis (72). Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"SHP Jurrangelo Cijntje & INF Brody Moore have been transferred from Springfield (AA) to Memphis (AAA)," the Cardinals announced. "OF Chase Davis (AA) has been activated from the 7-day IL and transferred to Memphis. RHP Brandt Thompson has been transferred from Memphis to Springfield. ..."

SHP Jurrangelo Cijntje & INF Brody Moore have been transferred from Springfield (AA) to Memphis (AAA).



OF Chase Davis (AA) has been activated from the 7-day IL and transferred to Memphis.



RHP Brandt Thompson has been transferred from Memphis to Springfield.



C Rainiel Rodriguez… — Cardinals Player Development (@CardsPlayerDev) July 15, 2026

This will be Davis' first taste of Triple-A action. In 2025, he spent the entire season with Double-A Springfield. In 2026, he's gotten most of his playing time in Double-A, but has spent a few games with the FCL Cardinals and Class-A Palm Beach while on a rehab assignment. Overall, he has played in 37 games at the Double-A level this season and slashed .231/.359/.446 with eight homers, 24 RBIs, and nine stolen bases.

With Davis, the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds are getting a 24-year-old prospect who can play all three outfield spots and has some pop in his bat from the left side of the plate. When St. Louis drafted Davis, he was a very highly-regarded prospect.

In his final year at the University of Arizona, he slashed .362/.489/.742 with 21 homers and 74 RBIs in 57 games in 2023. He hasn't been able to put it all together just yet, but he has been solid when he has been on the field this season and now he is moving up.