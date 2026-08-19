Cardinals' Kyle Leahy Reached Bob Gibson Territory With Hot Streak

The St. Louis Cardinals are seeing a truly special run from 29-year-old starter Kyle Leahy right now.

Leahy took the hill for the Cardinals on Tuesday night with the second-lowest ERA in baseball across his previous nine starts at 1.52. On Tuesday, he delivered once again.

Leahy took the mound against the Cincinnati Reds and the hot streak continued. The righty tossed five shutout innings and struck out six batters, while allowing just three base hits. In the process, he lowered his season ERA down to 3.24. This is the lowest among the Cardinals' staff by a wide margin. After Leahy, Michael McGreevy has the second-best ERA in the rotation for St. Louis at 3.48.

The Cardinals Found Something In Kyle Leahy

Aug 7, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Kyle Leahy (62) throws against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over his last 10 starts, Leahy has now logged a 1.38 ERA and hasn't allowed more than two runs in a single game. In fact, eight of those 10 starts have come with fewer than two runs. This is Cardinals history we're watching. In fact, only Adam Wainwright and Bob Gibson have had longer streaks for the organization allowing two runs or fewer.

Kyle Leahy has made 10 straight starts allowing 2 or fewer runs.



Only Adam Wainwright and Bob Gibson have longer streaks in Cardinals history pic.twitter.com/EIFzr5s3MP — SleeperSTLCards (@SleeperSTL) August 19, 2026

This is absurd. Any time you can have your name mentioned alongside Wainwright and Gibson, that means that you're doing something right.

The fact that Leahy has been able to turn his season around to this point is special. This is a guy who had a 5.52 ERA on April 28, a month into the season. He was struggling at the time and there was a real argument that St. Louis should've moved him back to the bullpen. Last year, Leahy had a 3.07 ERA in 62 bullpen appearances in what was a breakout campaign. There was an argument that the Cardinals should've moved him back and rolled with someone like Hunter Dobbins in the rotation.

But the Cardinals clearly made the right call by sticking by him. Leahy hasn't just been good, he has been excellent. A 3.24 ERA through 24 starts is just what the Cardinals needed from him. He has proven that he can not only be a fringe starter, but someone who can be in the top half of an MLB rotation and find success. The Cardinals had Sonny Gray in the rotation over the last two years and he never finished a season with an ERA as low as Leahy's is right now.

Gray had a 3.84 ERA in 28 starts in 2024. In 2025, he had a 4.28 ERA. That just goes to show how good of a season Leahy is having. The Cardinals found something here.