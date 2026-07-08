Cardinals' Ivan Herrera Shares Creative Way He Prepared To Face Jacob Misiorowski

The St. Louis Cardinals faced a difficult matchup in their first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers, with National League Cy Young favorite Jacob Misiorowski set to take the mound.

Misiorowski, 24, is one of the most electric pitchers in all of baseball, boasting a fastball that has topped over 105 mph this season. The right-handed hurler was named an All-Star for the second consecutive season of his career and is leading MLB with 167 strikeouts after adding 11 in the Brewers' 4-3 victory over the Cardinals.

Ivan Herrera delivered big against the star pitcher

Jun 13, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Ivan Herrera (48) runs the bases on his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the seventh inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite how tough a matchup it is to face Misiorowski, Cardinals slugger Iván Herrera managed to get the best of the young fireballer, mashing a 378-foot home run in the third inning to give St. Louis a 3-2 lead.

Herrera has continued playing at a high level this season after a breakout performance last year, slashing .255/.390/.406 with 11 home runs and 40 runs batted in. The 26-year-old found a creative way to prepare to face off against Misiorowski and his absurd fastball by setting a pitching machine to spit out pitches at 107 mph or faster.

"Iván Herrera said to prepare to face Misiorowski, he got into the cage pregame and ramped up the machine to spit out foam baseballs at 107 mph or faster, so that it would look slower in the game," MLB.com's Brenden Schaeffer shared in a post to X on Tuesday. "That explains how he was able to actually be out in front on Miz's heat, pulling his homer so hard that radio broadcaster Ricky Horton was pleading with it to stay fair during his HR call."

Herrera's unconventional preparation tactic was clearly effective, as the Cardinals' slugger clubbed his solo home run on a blistering triple-digit fastball from Misiorowski. Though Herrera found success against the star hurler and gave the Cardinals the lead in the third inning, the team was unable to walk away with a win.

The Cardinals will look to get back on track after dropping the first two games of their five-game series with the Brewers. St. Louis is right in the mix to fight for a wild-card playoff spot, but has to deal with a difficult stretch of games against Milwaukee and the Atlanta Braves before the All-Star break.

Herrera stepped up big for the Cardinals against Misiorowski, and the team will need him to continue playing at a high level if they want a chance to remain in the playoff picture down the stretch, especially as the trade deadline draws closer.

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