Cardinals Best Trade Target Could Be Former Ace Now with Red Sox

The St. Louis Cardinals are in need of some starting pitching help if they decide to add at the trade deadline. They have a lot of tradable pieces on their roster, but many around the industry are expecting them to add rather than subtract.

The rotation is a clear area of need for St. Louis, and they would be wise to look for more depth, whether that's a veteran arm or younger arms with more control.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic expects St. Louis to add and floated right-hander Sonny Gray as somebody that they could target.

"The Cardinals have been the NL’s biggest surprise, and they believe that their biggest need is a starting pitcher," Bowden wrote. "Without giving up any of their very top prospects, their most realistic trade targets are a reunion with Sonny Gray or acquiring Robbie Ray."

Could Cardinals reunite with Sonny Gray?

Jun 23, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitches in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals sent Gray to the Boston Red Sox over the winter to kick off their rebuild. They didn't get anything spectacular in return, and given his contract status, they likely wouldn't have to give up a whole lot to get him back.

With Boston, Gray is 10-1 with a 2.61 ERA in 16 starts and was somehow left off the American League All-Star roster. Still, he has the potential to be an ace, and he is somebody that could be a good fit for the Cardinals if they decide to add at the deadline.

The one thing that might hold that up however is the fact that the Cardinals are still in a rebuild. Even owner Bill DeWitt Jr. says that while they will be active at the deadline, they don't plan on chasing rentals, and that is exactly what Gray is at this point in the final year of his contract.

"When the Trading Deadline comes up, teams have a tendency to [think] 'Well, if I get one more guy, I’ll give them two of my draft choices, then I can make the playoffs.' That’s kind of not our model," DeWitt said at the time.

“We’ll obviously engage at the Deadline, but it will not be for a two-month hopeful. It will be a good reason to make the deal, regardless of where we happen to be."

That would seemingly make a Gray trade unlikely, so it will be interesting to see if the Cardinals change their course at all.