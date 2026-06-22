Cardinals' Jordan Walker Slips in Latest All-Star Voting Update

One thing that is true every year is that Major League Baseball's All-Star fan voting causes a bit of drama.

Every year it's the case. Right now, the league is still in Phase 1 of the All-Star voting. In Phase 1, fans can vote for players at each position. At the end of Phase 1, the top two vote-getters at each position, and top-6 vote-getters in the outfield, advance to Phase 2. On top of this, the top overall vote-getter in each league guarantees a starting spot for themselves in the All-Star Game. Afterward, fans will have a three-day window to vote for the All-Star Game starters among players who are in Phase 2.

Phase 1 wraps up on Thursday. Phase 2 will begin on Monday, June 29. When the first returns were released, Walker came in at No. 6 among National League outfielders with 437,071 votes. He dropped ahead of the second release on Monday. Now, he's eighth among outfielders in the National League with 860,670 votes.

Will Jordan Walker Earn An All-Star Nod?

Jun 19, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) runs to first base after hitting a single in the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

This is a clear sign of a flaw with the system. Walker is slashing .291/.345/.531 with an .876 OPS, 19 homers, and a National League-leading 58 RBIs in 74 games played. He's currently 19th in the league with 3.2 wins above replacement. Teoscar Hernández has played in 51 games and is currently on the Injured List. Michael Harris II is slashing .306/.338/.516 with 14 homers and 41 RBIs in 70 games played and has 2.4 wins above replacement.

It's hard to imagine that Walker won't be an All-Star, whether he starts or comes off the bench. But when you look at the voting, the one that stands out the most is Hernández. Again, he's currently on the Injured List. Plus, he was slashing .276/.348/.436 with seven homers and 31 RBIs in 51 games before landing on the Injured List. He was at 0.8 wins above replacement. The only reason he is ahead of Walker in any All-Star voting is simply because of the fan voting nature.

The Cardinals are fortunate to have Walker out in right field right now. He's having a breakout campaign and has taken the league by storm. Hopefully, he's rewarded with the All-Star appearance that he deserves. Right now, the voting isn't reflecting how he has played this season. But there is still time for Cardinals fans to change that over the next few days.