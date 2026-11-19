The Los Angeles Dodgers are continuing to build pitching depth throughout the organization.

On Thursday, that led them to a former top pitching prospect of the St. Louis Cardinals.

According to Chase Ford of MiLB Central, the Dodgers have signed right-handed pitcher Tink Hence to a minor league deal. While currently unclear, he'll seemingly be assigned to Triple-A Oklahoma City after spending a majority of the 2026 season with Triple-A Memphis.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed RHP Tink Hence to a minor league deal.



Hence has a 3.50 ERA along with 347 strikeouts over 277.2 innings pitched throughout his minor league career.#Dodgers — Chase Ford (@_chaseford) November 19, 2026

Who is Tink Hence?

Hence, 24, was the Cardinals' top overall pitching prospect in 2023 and 2024, per MLB Pipeline.

However, he's dealt with various injuries and struggled when healthy, leading him to free agency this offseason.

Hence was originally drafted by St. Louis in the second round of the 2020 draft. He was ranked as a top 10 prospect in the organization in 2021, and came in as high as St. Louis' No. 2 prospect in 2024, only trailing shortstop Masyn Winn. Hence was ranked as MLB Pipeline's 64th overall prospect on the top 100 list in 2024.

Despite the high rankings, Hence has failed to live up to expectations.

In 2026, he appeared in just 19 games (three starts) at the Triple-A level, finishing with a 6.64 ERA and 20 strikeouts over 20.1 innings.

In six career seasons at all minor league levels, he owns a 3.50 ERA with 347 strikeouts over 277.2 innings.

Hence has mainly been a starter, although the Cardinals tried him out as a reliever in Triple-A this past season. He was ultimately designated for assignment this past August after immense struggles, but went unclaimed before being sent outright to the team's Florida Complex League.

Tink Hence Injury History

Hence dealt with shoulder and chest injuries in 2024 that limited him to 20 starts. In 2025, he made just eight starts due to a rib cage strain and shoulder injury.

At his peak, he had a 95-96 mph fastball. In 2026, after moving to the bullpen, his fastball averaged just 91.6 mph.

How Will the Dodgers Use Tink Hence?

The Dodgers likely see something they like in Hence, and could tinker with him to see if they can turn him back into the top prospect pitcher with tons of talent.

A minor league deal is essentially a zero-risk signing. Either it pans out and Hence helps the team at the major league level, or it doesn't and the Dodgers ultimately move off of him.

By signing a minor league deal, Hence won't be on the 40-man roster, meaning he'll be able to remain in contact with Dodgers coaches and use the team facilities during the upcoming lockout.

That should help him immensely as he looks to get closer to making his MLB debut.

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