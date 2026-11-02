Cardinals Lose RHP to Orioles, Sign Josh Fleming Amid Slew of Roster Moves

Things are starting to heat up across Major League Baseball. The deadline for clubs around the league to get their 40-man rosters in compliance has come and gone and the market is officially open. Free agents are free to sign across the league and clubs made moves left and right on Monday, including the St. Louis Cardinals.

It was a busy day, to say the least. For St. Louis, it made a few moves, including re-signing left-handed hurler Josh Fleming to a minor league deal, per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

"Cardinals have re-signed Webster University alum Josh Fleming to a minor-league deal. The lefty will provide depth for the rotation," Goold wrote. "Fleming, 30, from Bridgeton, appeared with Toronto in the majors last season and made six starts for Class AAA Memphis after signing with the Cardinals."

Beyond the Fleming move, the Cardinals announced that Ryne Stanek's mutual option has been declined, Max Rajcic has been reinstated from the 60-day Injured List and right-handed hurler Chase Hampton has been designated for assignment and claimed by the Baltimore Orioles.

We have made the following roster moves, moving our 40-Player Roster to 38: pic.twitter.com/4TfTAn4vAC — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) November 2, 2026

Josh Fleming Re-Signed

Mar 7, 2026; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Josh Fleming (35) throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fleming is a 30-year-old lefty who made six starts in 2026 with Triple-A Memphis. He logged a 6.37 ERA in 29 2/3 innings of work. It was a rollercoaster of a year for Fleming. He pitched in 13 games down in Triple-A, including 12 starts, in the Toronto Blue Jays' organization and had a 3.08 ERA. He also pitched in one game for the Blue Jays in the majors. He also made five appearances in the Chicago Cubs' organization down in Triple-A and had a 3.44 ERA.

Max Rajcic Reinstated

Jul 1, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Max Rajcic (71) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rajcic made his big league debut in 2026 and pitched in six games in the majors and had a 5.00 ERA out of the bullpen in nine innings of action. He was placed on the 60-day Injured List with an elbow issue and underwent UCL reconstruction surgery to fix it. With the 40-man roster compliance deadline passing, the Cardinals had to activate players on the 60-day Injured List or move on.

Ryne Stanek Declined

Sep 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryne Stanek (55) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals made the right call. We've already touched on this, but Stanek's performance in 2026 didn't equate to picking up the $6 million option for a rebuilding team.

Chase Hampton Claimed

Mar 16, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees player Chase Hampton pose for a portrait during media day at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: New York Yankees via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hampton had a cup of coffee with the Cardinals' organization. He spent the 2026 season in the New York Yankees' organization and had an 8.18 ERA in 17 total appearances. The Cardinals claimed him in late September and he never pitched in a game for St. Louis.