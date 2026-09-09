Cardinals Make Sudden Lineup Change, Scratch Masyn Winn

The St. Louis Cardinals got a significant piece back in the lineup on Tuesday in shortstop Masyn Winn.

When the Cardinals initially unveiled their starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the San Francisco Giants, Winn was in it and scheduled to bat eighth.

Wrapping up the road trip. pic.twitter.com/6lbgWBL2Id — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 9, 2026

Things changed, though.

Shortly before the first pitch, the Cardinals shared a new lineup without Winn in it. Instead, Thomas Saggese shifted over to shortstop and José Fermín was subbed in to take over at second base.

Wrapping up the road trip. pic.twitter.com/6lbgWBL2Id — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 9, 2026

Winn was scratched due to left thumb soreness. John Denton of Roundtable Sports was among the handful of reporters to break the news on X.

Masyn Winn Was Scratched

Sep 8, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) throws the ball to first base against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Cardinals say that SS Masyn Winn has been scratched from today’s starting lineup with left thumb soreness. Winn was on the IL from Aug. 25 until last night with a fractured left thumb. Clearly, there are still some lingering issues with the thumb," Denton wrote on X.

When it comes to Winn, his thumb is going to be something to monitor moving forward. It was a left thumb fracture that landed the 24-year-old on the Injured List in the first place. Winn returned to the lineup on Tuesday for the first time since Aug. 21. Winn went 0-for-4 from the plate and got the start at shortstop.

Time is running out on the 2026 season. After the Cardinals face off against the Giants on Wednesday, St. Louis will have just 15 games left before the 2026 season comes to a close. The Cardinals entered the day on Wednesday two games below .500 at 72-74. St. Louis dropped the first two games of the Giants series and in the process dropped its elimination number in the National League Wild Card race down to 10.

It was nice for the Cardinals to get Winn back into the lineup on Tuesday. Clearly, the Cardinals are a better team overall when he's on the field. But the Cardinals don't look like a playoff team. If this thumb continues to linger as an issue moving forward, soon enough the conversation will have to be had about whether or not the Cardinals should simply shut him down for the season. At this point, that doesn't need to happen yet. Winn played on Tuesday. In theory, this could just be a blip. But if he's still struggling in a few days, that's when the conversation needs to be had.