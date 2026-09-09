What to do With Thomas Saggese After JJ Wetherholt Returns

The St. Louis Cardinals got a little bit stronger on Tuesday when they activated shortstop Masyn Winn from the 10-day injured list. The Gold Glove shortstop had been out since late August with a right thumb fracture, and with JJ Wetherholt also on the IL, Thomas Saggese had been playing shortstop.

With Winn back, Saggese shifted to second base, but Wetherholt is expected to be activated during the next homestand. Saggese has been swinging a hot bat, but it remains to be seen what the Cardinals will do with him when Wetherholt returns. Here are a few options they can explore.

More time in the outfield

Sep 2, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Thomas Saggese (25) hits a 2 run home run during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Lars Nootbaar unavailable in spring training, the Cardinals had to get creative with their outfield shuffle. So, they gave Saggese and Jose Fermin opportunities to prove themselves in left field. Fermin has obviously played there more than Saggese, but if the Cardinals want to keep Saggese's bat in the lineup, this is something they can potentially do.

He's got the speed necessary to be a solid defensive outfielder, and he has been a solid defensive infielder since coming up to the big leagues. He now has experience in the outfield, so it certainly makes sense to give him a few more reps out there as the season winds down.

That could give the Cardinals a better idea of what their outfield will look like in 2027 and give them more options, making it so they don't have to go out and sign somebody in the offseason.

Play him at third base

Aug 27, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Blaze Jordan (33) is helped off the field by a trainer and manager Oliver Marmol (37) after injuring his ankle on a tag play at third base against the Baltimore Orioles during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Blaze Jordan had taken over as the starting third baseman, but he is likely done for the year after suffering an ankle injury in late August. But with Saggese swinging a hot bat, third base is another option.

The Cardinals simply cannot keep giving Nolan Gorman reps in the lineup. They need somebody who is a better hitter and better defender. Saggese is both and could hold down the fort for the rest of the season, and similarly to the outfield idea, that could give the Cardinals more options at third base for the future and create some competition in spring training.

He's not the heir apparent to Nolan Arenado, but he is a serviceable option, and that allows St. Louis to keep his bat in the lineup as they look to finish the season strong and go into the offseason with a little momentum.