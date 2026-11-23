The St. Louis Cardinals already made one difficult decision this offseason as the organization opted to move on from former slugger Nolan Gorman after five seasons with the organization in the majors.

With Gorman out of the organization, third base is the only real question mark for the Cardinals across the diamond right now, from a position player standpoint. If Gorman were tendered a contract, he would've been an option fighting for the position, along with guys like Thomas Saggese and Blaze Jordan. There are few prospects this offseason who have been talked about more than No. 15 prospect Jesus Baez. He should get a shot at some point in 2027, but it would be surprising if that was on Opening Day. Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom specifically talked about the challenges of expediting the "learning curve" with prospects. Baez hasn't played above Double-A.

So, with Gorman gone, that likely leaves Jordan or Saggese as the third baseman, barring an addition. The Cardinals should absolutely consider adding and a name to watch is JP Crawford, most recently of the Seattle Mariners.

The Cardinals Should Call JP Crawford

Sep 27, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) hits a single during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Back in October, The Athletic's Jim Bowden listed the Cardinals and the Minnesota Twins as the two best fits for Crawford after spending the last eight seasons in Seattle.

Crawford is a player who would give the Cardinals a veteran boost at the only position on the diamond that really could use an addition right now. In 2026, he shifted from shortstop to third base during the campaign. Throughout his career, Crawford has been known as a good defender. For example, he won the 2020 American League Gold Glove Award at shortstop. In 2026, Crawford had a solid season. He played in 116 games and slashed .221/.335/.352 with 14 home runs and 40 RBIs. In 2025, he was a 3.6 WAR player and slashed .265/.352/.370 with 12 home runs, 58 RBIs and 24 doubles. That's the player you're betting on if you give Crawford a deal this offseason.

It would arguably be a surprise if Crawford landed anything more than a one-year deal this winter. If he returns to his 2025 form, whichever team lands him will be getting a steal. For the Cardinals, they're a team that could use a boost at third base and Crawford is one of the most intriguing options out there, who wouldn't break the bank. There's no reason to not at least put a call in.