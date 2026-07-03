Cardinals Mock Trade Idea Sends 2013 NLCS MVP Back to St. Louis

The St. Louis Cardinals pulled off a much-needed series win on Thursday night against the Atlanta Braves and now head to Wrigley Field for a matchup against the Chicago Cubs, which may just be what defines their season.

Their starting rotation has been a major problem this season, so finding a way to add more depth at the trade deadline, whether they buy or sell, is of the utmost importance.

The status of right-hander Dustin May is uncertain following his exit from Thursday's game. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report proposed a few trade ideas with the deadline now exactly one month away, and one of them had St. Louis bringing back Michael Wacha in a trade with the Kansas City Royals.

Time to bring back an old friend?

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael Wacha (52) talks to St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (4) in the fifth inning of an MLB baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. St Louis Cardinals At Cincinnati Reds Aug 15 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Now 35 years old, Michael Wacha broke into the majors with the Cardinals back in 2013, making four consecutive quality starts for them that postseason," Miller wrote. "He spent seven seasons there before leaving in free agency, but it might be time to bring him back home.

"The Cardinals could desperately use a veteran arm in their rotation for this season and beyond, and Wacha could be their Game 1 starter if they stick around and make the postseason."

Wacha was actually drafted by the Cardinals as compensation for the loss of Albert Pujols in 2012. One year later, he was the NLCS MVP and helped guide St. Louis to its 19th National League pennant, even picking up a win in Game 2 of the World Series.

Injuries soured his tenure in St. Louis, but he was still a fan favorite during his time as a Cardinal, and they likely would not have been in the World Series that year without him.

But with May's status uncertain, the Cardinals may have a reason to possibly bring back Wacha via trade. It all depends though on how Chaim Bloom wants to attack the trade deadline. The team seems more likely to sell than to buy, so it remains to be seen if this is even a possibility.

But Wacha does at least give them an extra year of club control, plus potentially one more if his club option is exercised for 2028. So, it might not be a bad idea for St. Louis to try and find a way to bring him back as they look for more rotation depth for the future.