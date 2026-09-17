Cardinals On the Brink of Another Quiet October

The St. Louis Cardinals fought back to tie their game against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, but ultimately fell short in extra innings as their record dropped to 75-78 on the season.

There are nine games left on the 2026 schedule. St. Louis will face the Washington Nationals, Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers. They are now 8 1/2 games back of the final wild card spot, currently held by the San Diego Padres.

San Diego won 9-3 over the Colorado Rockies after St. Louis fell to the Giants, and with that, all it takes is either a Padres win or a Cardinals loss for St. Louis to be eliminated from postseason contention.

Cardinals on the brink of elimination

Sep 5, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Matthew Liberatore (32) reacts after a wild pitch scores a run for the Colorado Rockies during the fifth inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ultimately, this comes as no surprise for Cardinals fans. The team gutted its roster last offseason to start a much-needed rebuild. The surprise is that it took this long for them to be eliminated.

In a lot of ways, 2026 has been a success for the Cardinals, as they have taken a lot of very important steps forward as an organization. In fact, they didn't fall below .500 until late July, and even when they were selling at the trade deadline, they brought back a lot of valuable pieces in exchange.

This team was never expected to make the playoffs, so it's only a matter of time before they are eliminated, but the fact that this didn't happen much sooner is a testament to the progress the Cardinals have made this year.

A lot of young players have taken steps forward such as Jordan Walker and JJ Wetherholt. Even though Ivan Herrera has had a rough year at the plate, he was an All-Star after a strong first half.

So, the Cardinals have a lot more clarity on the future and who is going to be a part of their core over the next several years, and perhaps that can lay the groundwork for another productive offseason.

There is a lot to be excited about in St. Louis for a change. The Cardinals may still be a few years away, but they can at least take steps forward in terms of adding players in free agency to supplement their young core.

But for now, the Cardinals are going to have to deal with their fourth straight year out of the postseason. Perhaps that can change in 2027, but their chances this year have grown too slim.