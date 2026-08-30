Cardinals Pros and Cons of Poaching Mets' Luis Robert Jr.

The St. Louis Cardinals aren't likely to make a run to the playoffs this season.

Right now, the Cardinals are 68-69 on the season and are 4 1/2 games out of a National League Wild Card spot. Things could change. If the Cardinals got hot and went on a winning streak, they could make things interesting. But right now there are two teams ahead of the Cardinals on the outside looking in on the National League playoff race with just 25 games left to go. A lot needs to go right for the Cardinals to have any chance of making a run.

Still, even if the Cardinals didn't make the playoffs this season, that doesn't mean that the 2026 season hasn't been a success. It absolutely has been. We've seen JJ Wetherholt break out and immediately look like a star as a rookie. Jordan Walker has been among the league's biggest feel-good stories of the 2026 season as a whole. He was an All-Star this season and has completely changed the perception of him around baseball from looking like a bust, to being a legit star. Kyle Leahy and Michael McGreevy look like rotation fixtures, along with Andre Pallante. We've seen young guys make the jump to the big leagues, including Quinn Mathews and Joshua Báez. Plus, Riley O'Brien has taken a major step in the bullpen.

The list goes on and on. But the 2026 season has been a success for the development of the Cardinals. Arguably, the 2027 campaign should be even better. The Cardinals have one of the best farm systems in the league and more young guys will be coming. Plus, St. Louis clearly isn't far from contending in the division. The Cardinals' front office should invest this offseason.

They could even get a head start right now if they wanted. The New York Mets have placed Luis Robert Jr. on outright waivers and he's out there for the taking. Should the Cardinals place a claim on him? Let's dive in.

Pros

Aug 16, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) singles during the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are multiple reasons why Robert would be an intriguing addition for this Cardinals team. Again, they're probably not going to be in the playoffs this year. But Robert is just 29 years old and can simply be had by placing a claim. The 2026 season hasn't been his best. He has 10 homers and 23 RBIs with a .716 OPS in 57 games played. The OPS number actually is his highest since 2023. When healthy, he has an intriguing blend of power and speed.

Last year, Robert hit 14 homers, drove in 53 runs and stole 33 bases in 110 games played with the Chicago White Sox. Back in 2023, he put it all together and hit 38 homers, drove in 80 runs and stole 20 bases. The Cardinals have seen a career turnaround this season in Walker. Why can't Robert do the same?

He has the tools to be exciting. And also, he has team control for the 2027 season. Robert has a $20 million club option. So, if the Cardinals picked him up right now, they could have him next year. Which also presents an intriguing opportunity. If he joined the club and was hot down the stretch, why not try to dangle him in trade talks in the winter if the Cardinals didn't see a future with him? Or, next summer ahead of the deadline? The Cardinals brought in Dustin May to help the club in the short term to begin the season and then be a trade candidate this summer. Maybe Robert could be the same.

Cons

Aug 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) hits a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There aren't many cons here. The big one, of course, is Robert's health questions. He has struggled to stay healthy over the years and has played in just 57 games this season. But he's healthy now and has been since the end of July.

The only other question is whether he would fit in the Cardinals' outfield. Walker is in right field and Báez is in left field. Nathan Church has been in center field. Do you take time away from Church for a question mark in Robert?

That's the question. Arguably, it's a move that the Cardinals should make. But it is at least is a question.