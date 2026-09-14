Next Juan Soto? Cardinals' Rainiel Rodríguez Joins Elite Group With Mets Star

The St. Louis Cardinals have one of the most intriguing prospects in baseball right now in 19-year-old catcher/first baseman Rainiel Rodríguez, to say the least.

Rodríguez has played in 115 games across High-A and Double-A this season and has been simply incredible. With the season winding down, Rodríguez is slashing .324/.413/.574 with a .987 OPS, 27 homers, 87 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, 30 doubles, one triple and 97 runs scored. He actually just joined elite company as just the fourth teenager since 2005 to hit 23 or more home runs in a single season in Double-A or above, per the club.

"With his home run tonight, C Rainiel Rodríguez becomes just the 4th teenager since 2005 to hit 23+ HR at the Double-A level or above in a single season, joining: Delmon Young (2005): 26 HR (20 at AA, 6 at AAA), Brycer Harper (2012): 23 HR (22 at MLB, 1 at AAA), Juan Soto (2018): 24 HR (22 at MLB, 2 at AA)," the Cardinals shared on X.

With his home run tonight, C Rainiel Rodriguez becomes just the 4th teenager since 2005 to hit 23+ HR at the Double-A level or above in a single season, joining:



▪️Delmon Young (2005): 26 HR (20 at AA, 6 at AAA)

▪️Brycer Harper (2012): 23 HR (22 at MLB, 1 at AAA)

▪️Juan Soto… pic.twitter.com/wQeyzAAVg5 — Cardinals Player Development (@CardsPlayerDev) September 13, 2026

Rainiel Rodríguez Is A Star In The Making

Peoria catcher Rainiel Rodriguez watches his hit leave the infield for a base hit against South Bend during the Chiefs' home opener Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at Dozer Park. The Chiefs routed the Cubs 10-1. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rodríguez is among the game's most elite prospects. Right now, he's ranked as the No. 17 overall prospect in baseball, per MLB.com. He should certainly rise higher on that list as well when this season comes to a close. He has been that good this season.

And, obviously, it's not common what he's doing at such a young age. When you get on a list with guys like Juan Soto and Bryce Harper, it means you're not only doing great things, but you're doing them faster than the vast majority of guys in the big leagues. Soto made his big league debut at just 19 years old. The same can be said about Harper. If you can get your name next to guys like Soto and Harper, that means you're elite.

That's the case with Rodríguez.

He has been dominant all season up to this point. Now, the biggest question is when he will get an opportunity to move up. Triple-A Memphis has a day off on Monday and will return to action on Tuesday. The regular season will wrap up on Sep. 20 and then the Triple-A playoffs will begin on Sep. 22. It would be great to see Rodríguez get a shot in Triple-A before the long offseason. Then, let him compete for a spot in Spring Training and see if he can make the jump to the big leagues. That would be great, but as of right now there has been no indication whether he will move up before the 2026 season ends.

Regardless, Rodríguez is a special talent. Soon enough, he is going to do big things for St. Louis.