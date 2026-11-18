The St. Louis Cardinals' main priority this offseason is bolstering their bullpen, but there are other spots of the roster that could use shoring up. For example, while the starting rotation held up its end of the bargain in 2026, they lack a true veteran in the mix. What the Cardinals could do is sign a pitcher to a one-year deal that is looking to rebuild his value, similar to what they did last winter with Dustin May.

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch notes that this is what the Cardinals are planning to do, and he named a starter that is of interest to them already.

"Kris Bubic, a lefty who spent years in Kansas City’s rotation, is one pitcher of interest to the Cardinals, per a source. At 29, Bubic finished this past season with the Dodgers as a reliever," Goold writes.

Cardinals showing interest in Kris Bubic

May 14, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bubic went 4-2 with a 3.76 ERA in 14 appearances and nine starts with the Royals and Dodgers in 2026. Because he missed time with an injury, he fits exactly what the Cardinals are looking for and could be had on a one-year contract.

The left-hander was an All-Star with the Royals in 2025 and was a key piece on their 2024 team that earned a wild card spot. He's certainly not an ace, but he can be used as a starter and a reliever and is still just 29 years old, so his age is ideal for St. Louis.

The Cardinals wouldn't be signing him to make a push for the playoffs. Instead, they would be doing so with the idea of trading him at the deadline for prospects, especially if they can get the most out of him during his time in St. Louis.

The Cardinals' success with May is a good omen, and it could lead pitchers to want to join the team. They were able to keep him healthy and have had very few starting pitching injuries over the past few years. If they can keep pitchers healthy, then St. Louis is an ideal spot for the ones that are looking to rebuild their value, and May also just signed a three-year, $52.5 million deal with the Chicago White Sox, making St. Louis a solid stepping stone.

It should be interesting to see how the market develops. The lockout is looming, but the Cardinals aren't going to have to break the bank.