Why Cardinals Reunion With 31-Year-Old Hurler Makes Perfect Sense

The St. Louis Cardinals defied expectations this season, yet they still have room to improve if they want to return to the playoffs next year.

St. Louis seems further along in its rebuild than expected, though the team still finished 77-85 and missed the postseason. Luckily, the Cardinals' future looks bright, with a roster stacked with young talents like Jordan Walker, JJ Wetherholt and Alec Burleson. With plenty of cap space and room to improve, it'll be interesting to see what moves the Cardinals make this offseason.

One area St. Louis has shown interest in improving is its starting rotation. The Cardinals have Kyle Leahy, Andre Pallante, Michael McGreevy and Quinn Matthews lined up for their rotation, but could use a veteran hurler to lead the group. The Cardinals are unlikely to pursue a pitcher like Tarik Skubal, but they should consider reuniting with 31-year-old Jack Flaherty, who had seven successful seasons in St. Louis.

Flaherty would be a great free agent to target

Jul 4, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (9) comes off the field after he pitches against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Flaherty had an excellent first half with the Tigers in 2024, which allowed him to be traded to the Dodgers, with whom he won a World Series ring," MLB.com's Will Leitch wrote on Sunday. "But other than that first half, he has struggled to replicate the success he had with the team he came up with, the Cardinals. Flaherty’s best season came in St. Louis in 2019, when he had a 2.75 ERA over 33 starts and led the National League with a 0.97 WHIP, ultimately finishing fourth in NL Cy Young Award voting. He hasn’t gotten a Cy Young vote since.

"Flaherty is obviously a different pitcher than he was seven years ago, but he’s only 31 and he still misses bats, helping him post a 75th-percentile strikeout rate in 2026 (26 percent). After a rough couple of years back in Detroit (4.58 ERA across 2025-26), he could use a good season to rebuild his value. A reunion could make him the Cardinals’ 2027 version of Dustin May, who signed a one-year deal last offseason, enjoyed perhaps the best stretch of his career, then fetched them a good haul from the Brewers at the Trade Deadline."

Despite struggling more since his time with the Cardinals, Flaherty is still a great pitcher. The 31-year-old went 3-8 this season in 20 games (19 starts), posting a 4.48 ERA and 103 strikeouts. St. Louis could sign Flaherty to lead its starting rotation on a short-term contract, similar to the deal the team gave Dustin May last offseason.

Though Flaherty arguably has a much higher ceiling than May, surprisingly, it may be easier to sign him than expected. Spotrac projects the 31-year-old will command a contract around $15 million a year for a year or two, which should be right up the Cardinals' alley. It's similar to the May contract this year. They could sign Flaherty and, depending on how things go, could even flip him at the trade deadline, as they did with May this season.

St. Louis' starting rotation was surprisingly strong this season, but it relies too heavily on younger pitchers. By signing a hurler like Flaherty, the Cardinals bring in a veteran presence to stabilize their rotation, and they could even trade him at the deadline if they want. Either way, pursuing Flaherty should be a priority this offseason.