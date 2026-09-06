Cardinals-Rockies 'Hat Gate' Takes Another Turn, Including Hunter Goodman Denial

The St. Louis Cardinals didn't come out on top on Saturday over the Colorado Rockies, but there was some positivity for the organization.

On Friday, the Cardinals and Rockies kicked off the three-game series with St. Louis coming out on top, 7-6. That wasn't the biggest story of the day, though. Cardinals manager Oli Marmol was ejected after coming to the defense of rookie pitcher Hancel Rincón. The righty took the hill for his big league debut, but umpire Doug Eddings caught the attention of the baseball world by making a stink about how Rincón's hat was tilted. Eddings told him to fix it and it triggered the drama that got Marmol ejected.

Umpire Doug Eddings went on a power trip during the bottom of the 6th in the Cardinals Rockies game.



First, he demanded that pitcher Hancel Rincon (in his MLB debut) straighten his hat since no one will wear a hat like that on "his field".



When manager Oli Marmol went to talk… pic.twitter.com/ei4rCAalxq — Umpire Auditor (@UmpireAuditor) September 5, 2026

After the game, Marmol called it "pretty embarrassing" on the umpire's part.

On Saturday, the club certainly came to the rookie's defense and showed support. They came up with a new celebration on the basepaths.

New Cardinals celly just dropped

pic.twitter.com/8muOE93unc — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 6, 2026

Plus, players were wearing their hats tilted all throughout the day.

The Cardinals are sporting some tilted hats today 👀 pic.twitter.com/VtUbQNupyE — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 6, 2026

A Wild Few Days

Sep 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Hancel Rincon (66) pitches in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was the case in the dugout as well and the broadcast even insinuated that the Rockies did the same.

The Cardinals players are wearing their hats crooked tonight



Last night Doug Eddings demanded that pitcher Hancel Rincon (in his MLB debut) straighten out his hat pic.twitter.com/EVSFXgIXob — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) September 6, 2026

Tilted hat watch for the Cards tonight 🧢🔥 pic.twitter.com/7N03FsNY8D — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 6, 2026

It may not sound like much, but this arguably is very positive. Rincón is just 24 years old. He was promoted to the majors to kick off September and made his big league debut on Saturday. That's certainly not easy. Making the jump from the minors to the majors is never and comes with growing pains. While the Cardinals may not have won on Saturday, the entire team showed that they're behind the rookie and support him.

Even Eddings spoke to Rincón on Saturday as well.

After an enormous amount of backlash, Doug Eddings apologized to Hancel Rincon in between the first inning of Cardinals-Rockies.



Rincon is proudly wearing his hat tilted. #Stlcards https://t.co/FDhPIskqku pic.twitter.com/yZ5UMd3l7n — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) September 6, 2026

One thing that stood out on Saturday as well was the fact that Rockies All-Star Hunter Goodman denied complaining about the hat. When Eddings spoke to the media in the aftermath, he insinuated that Goodman complained about Rincón's hat, which then triggered things. Goodman denied that, as transcribed by MLB.com's Thomas Harding.

“I never once mentioned the hat,” Goodman said. “It doesn’t matter who’s pitching. I don’t care how they wear the hat. I’m trying to find out where the ball is coming out, and I’m trying to worry about what I’m doing in the box. I’m not worried about how his hat looks. It was one of those situations — it’s kind of a wild, wild thing that happens in the game. But I didn’t like seeing that my name was a part of it today when I didn’t say anything like that."

It was a weird situation, to say the least, that should've never happened. The rookie's hat doesn't impact the game. It shouldn't have been a story from the beginning, but it turned into one. The Cardinals certainly took it as an opportunity to show their support for the young hurler. Plus, the Springfield Cardinals got a new promotion out of it.

GIVEAWAY ADDED! Join us on Thursday, September 10 as 2,000 fans will receive a Springfield Cardinals Crooked Cap. Enjoy your crooked cap with Thirsty Thursday drink specials. Get tickets: https://t.co/iZEH7imJgV pic.twitter.com/IGe6DdwpQ5 — Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) September 5, 2026

Alls well that ends well.