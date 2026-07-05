Cardinals Have Rotation Hole to Fill and it Should Be Hunter Dobbins

The St. Louis Cardinals are in the middle of their toughest stretch of the season so far, and they have stepped up to the plate so far.

St. Louis kicked off a 14-game gauntlet on Tuesday with a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves. The Cardinals took two out of the three games against the National League East leader. On Friday, the Cardinals began a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs and won the first two games heading into Sunday's series finale. On Monday, the Cardinals will begin a five-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Then, on Friday, the Cardinals will wrap up the gauntlet with a three-game series against the Braves again.

It's the most difficult stretch of the season so far and yet the Cardinals won four of the first five games. One thing that adds to the difficulty of the stretch is the fact that there is a doubleheader on Tuesday against Milwaukee. It just adds another layer to the planning for the week. On Sunday, the Cardinals announced that they were changing up their rotation schedule a bit as a result. Dustin May will go on Monday and Michael McGreevy will start one of the doubleheader contests. The other is still up in the air, per Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat.

The Cardinals Should Promote Hunter Dobbins

Jun 11, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Hunter Dobbins (40) pitches against the New York Mets during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Cardinals are shuffling their rotation ahead of the doubleheader Tuesday. Dustin May starts tomorrow, Michael McGreevy starts one of the DH games. They haven’t decided which yet; second starter TBA," Jones wrote.

The two most obvious options to step into the rotation at a moment's notice are Hunter Dobbins and Brycen Mautz, who are both down in Triple-A right now. Dobbins has a 3.63 ERA so far this season in four total appearances in the big leagues, including two starts. He has a 3.79 ERA in 12 Triple-A starts.

Mautz has made one appearance in the majors and has a 6.00 ERA. He entered the day on Sunday with a 2.83 ERA in 14 starts this year with Triple-A. The lefty took the mound for Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, but pitched just two innings. He allowed one base hit and struck out three batters to lower his season ERA to 2.74. He tossed just 44 pitches, so it will be interesting to see if he can go again in the doubleheader. Of the two, Dobbins seems like. the much more likely option.