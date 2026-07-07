Cardinals Demote 28-Year-Old Pitcher to Give Bruce Zimmermann a Shot

The St. Louis Cardinals made some changes in the bullpen on Tuesday afternoon.

It was known going into Tuesday that it would be a very busy day. The Cardinals are scheduled to play a doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers after kicking off a five-game series against one of their biggest rivals on Monday. With the doubleheader, it was known there would be moves, like the expected promotion of Hunter Dobbins to make a start in Game 2.

That's not all the Cardinals did with the roster, though. The Cardinals made a change in the bullpen and optioned Ryan Fernandez down to Triple-A and selected the contract of left-handed hurler Bruce Zimmermann in his place.

"We have selected the contract of LHP Bruce Zimmermann from Memphis (AAA). He will wear No. 54," the Cardinals announced. "RHP Ryan Fernandez has been optioned to Memphis."

We have selected the contract of LHP Bruce Zimmermann from Memphis (AAA). He will wear #54.



RHP Ryan Fernandez has been optioned to Memphis. pic.twitter.com/WDS7p6Xmw9 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 7, 2026

The Cardinals Are Giving Bruce Zimmermann A Shot

Sep 23, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Bruce Zimmermann (55) throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This will be Zimmermann's first opportunity in a Cardinals uniform. He has yet to pitch in the majors this season. He earned the opportunity, though. Zimmermann made 15 starts down in Triple-A and logged a 3.78 ERA in 78 2/3 innings of work. He's a guy with plenty of big league experience under his belt as well. Zimmermann made his big league debut back in 2020 as a member of the Baltimore Orioles. His first four big league seasons were with the Orioles and he logged a 5.57 ERA in 38 total outings, including 27 starts.

He didn't pitch in the majors in 2024 and returned to action in 2025 with one start as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers. Now, he's coming back to the big leagues, this time as a member of the Cardinals.

Zimmermann is expected to see plenty of action on Tuesday in his first outing with the organization. Matt Svanson is set to start Game 1 as an opener for St. Louis with Zimmermann scheduled to follow. With Zimmermann, the Cardinals are getting length at a time in which they need innings from their hurlers.

The Cardinals have 18 innings to fill on Tuesday against one of the best overall teams in the league with an already thin pitching staff. Expect to see a lot from Zimmermann. The Cardinals dropped the first game of the five-game series on Monday. Hopefully, this promotion of Zimmermann gives the Cardinals a spark in what will be a very difficult day against Jacob Misiorowski and Robert Gasser.